California Teacher Of The Year Is Charged With Assaulting A Former Student S*xually

A California “teacher of the year” honoree was detained this week, according to the police, on suspicion of sexually abusing a former pupil.
At Lincoln Acres Elementary School in National City, California, sixth-grade teacher Jacqueline Ma, 34, was charged on three charges of indecent and obscene acts with a kid under 14, as well as three counts of oral copulation with a child under 14.
A 13-year-parent old’s called National City police on Monday night because she thought her child might be “having an inappropriate relationship with a former instructor,” according to a statement from the police department.
Due to the victim’s age and the current investigation, police withheld any further information regarding the claims.
Leighangela Brady, the superintendent of the National School District, to NBC 7 that the school administration is only aware of one alleged victim who is no longer a student.
Brady added in the statement, “We know that our entire school community is as shocked by this news as we were. “The district will assist law enforcement, but additional comment on the ongoing inquiry is not permitted. We’ll maintain exerting every effort to put the needs, needs of, and education of our pupils first.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports that Ma was freed from Las Colinas Correctional Center after posting bail on Tuesday night.
She Is Teacher In The School Since 10 Years
According to her LinkedIn profile, she has been a teacher at the school since 2013, and the San Diego County Office of Education named her one of the “Teachers of the Year” for the 2022–2023 academic year.
“She considers the relationships she maintains with her students to be her greatest accomplishments,” reads a paragraph about her prize.
With the help of outside organisations like the Salk Institute, Scripps Institute of Oceanography, the Fleet Science Center, and the San Diego Zoo, she has led the charge for a STEM improvement plan for the entire school. She has also given students the chance to interact with professionals in the field in order to better picture a path to a fulfilling STEM career.
I can’t think of a more qualified and dedicated educator to win this accolade, said Kathy Melanese, principal of Lincoln Acres Elementary School, in the award highlight.
“Ms. Ma’s creativity, initiative, teamwork, and unwavering commitment to her pupils and the school are immeasurable. When students leave Ms. Ma’s room, they are more capable scholars, involved citizens, and considerate teenagers who are aware of their parents’ affection.
Ma and the school district could not be reached right away for comment.
