California Tv Producer Passes Away in Lake Rope Swing Incident

Officials in California say a journalist was killed on a rope swing at a state park on Saturday. According to Fox News Digital, a representative for California State Parks said that 23-year-old Kathryn “Katie” Hoedt fell from a rope swing at Folsom Lake State Recreation Area near Folsom, California, at around 12:30 p.m.
The spokeswoman added that after Hoedt crashed on the shore, several companions rushed her to the nearest boat ramp, where an off-duty doctor and good Samaritan performed CPR. Sutter Roseville Medical Center received her body, but the doctors there proclaimed her dead upon arrival.
Hoedt worked as a writer at FOX 40 in Sacramento before becoming a morning producer for KCRA there. Hoedt was a “beloved member” of the KCRA news staff, according to the station. “Her coworkers universally said she was one of the nicest people they ever worked with,” the television channel reported about Hoedt.
The article claims that no state park in California will allow the use of rope swings. You have no idea who set up that rope swing. You have no idea how powerful that is. You are only familiar with one part of the forest.
According to Barry Smith, chief ranger of the Gold Fields District of California State Parks, “anything can give out and it’s extremely dangerous.” Beth Hoedt, Katie’s mom, admitted that she is struggling to accept her daughter’s new life.
“I can’t believe it’s real, you know, she was such a bright light,” Beth said. “Today, I tried to get some work done, and it was really, really hard because I knew Katie’s never going to be calling me again, and it’s going to be just something that I’m never going to get used to.”
A representative for California State Parks stated that their department collaborated with local law enforcement to remove the illegal rope swings.
