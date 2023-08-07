California Welcomes New Millionaire with $82 Million Super Lotto Plus Jackpot Win

Saturday night brought joy and celebration to Southern California as one fortunate individual struck it rich with a staggering $82 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot win. The winning ticket, holding all six lucky numbers, was sold at Spring Valley Market in Victorville.
The Winning Numbers
The magical combination that changed someone’s life forever was 17, 19, 23, 31, and 33, with the Mega Ball number 14. A life-altering moment for the lucky winner!
Five More Winners
The excitement didn’t end there. Five additional winners matched five numbers, missing only the Mega Ball number, taking home a generous sum of $13,324 each.
Record-Breaking Jackpot
This extraordinary $82 million jackpot stands as the highest Super Lotto Plus amount in the last 15 years.
The tweet below verifies the news:
Southern California’s newest millionaire was crowned Saturday night after a winning ticket hit all six numbers for the $82 million Super Lotto Plus jackpot. Are you the lucky winner?https://t.co/Wy69bUUKOB
— KTLA (@KTLA) August 6, 2023
The pot has been growing steadily since November, making dreams come true for the fortunate winner.
Supporting California Public Schools
Beyond creating millionaires, the Super Lotto Plus game also benefits California’s education system. This draw alone contributed an estimated $88.4 million to support public schools. Each $1 ticket sale allocates about 40 cents to education initiatives.
A Chance to Win Big
The Super Lotto Plus game, exclusive to California, offers players better odds compared to nationwide lotteries like Mega Millions. While the odds of hitting the Super Lotto Plus jackpot stand at 1 in 41,416,353, the Mega Millions jackpot poses a much tougher chance of 1 in 302.6 million.
Claim Your Prize
Winners have 180 days from the draw date to claim their life-changing prizes. Claim forms are available on the California Lottery website, at nine Lottery offices across the state, or at any of the over 23,000 California Lottery retail partners.
A Game Only for California
The Super Lotto Plus drawings occur twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 7:57 p.m. This in-state game offers unique opportunities, with fewer players in the mix and improved odds of winning.
Join the Fun!
For all those aspiring to strike it rich, the Super Lotto Plus beckons. Who knows when luck will smile upon you next? Play the game that stays local and supports California’s educational system while offering a chance to become the next millionaire!
Click on the following links for more news from the California Examiner:
- DV Lottery 2024 Registration: Who Can Enter The Lottery?
- What Tourists Should Know to Avoid More U.S. Passport Delays?
Get ahead of the curve by accessing breaking news and insightful articles on californiaexaminer.net – start exploring today!