California Will Ban Gas Heaters By 2030

The Golden State has just become the pioneer in the effort to phase out the use of fossil fuels in home heating systems.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030 as part of its ongoing campaign to reduce ozone pollution. The government plans to mandate the use of electric heating systems and other emission-free heating options in all homes.

To comply with EPA laws capping ozone in the atmosphere at 70 parts per billion, the vote is structured to do so. Most of the state of California is still above the recommended level.

CARB Chair Liane Randolph stated, “We need to take all measure we can to deliver on our obligations to safeguard public health from the severe impacts of air pollution.”

There was some public reaction, including protest, to the heating mandate. Retired engineer Michael Kapolnek argued that the benefits of reduced emissions do not outweigh the costs to homeowners who must pay for costly retrofits like new wiring.

Organizations like the American Lung Association and the Sierra Club were on board with the change.

“The construction industry’s carbon footprint can be diminished and public health can be enhanced in this way. We also value the emphasis placed on community participation and participation based on equity throughout the entire process “Sierra Club California’s top policy advocate, Daniel Barad, stated it this way.

About 5% of the nitrogen-oxide pollution in the state comes from buildings; this is the substance most responsible for contributing to California’s infamous smog. Space and water heaters are blamed by CARB for roughly 90% of those pollutants. Drying laundry and other household chores account for the rest.

SPUR, a policy research organization, has found that residential and commercial buildings in California are responsible for four times as much nitrogen oxide pollution as the state’s gas power plants do individually. Furthermore, they produce roughly two-thirds as much nitrogen oxide as all the passenger cars in the state combined.

California’s move away from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources will be accelerated by this recent action. This is in addition to other, similarly bold climate initiatives made by state leaders this year.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) banned the sale of new gasoline-powered passenger vehicles and light duty trucks in 2035 in an effort to reduce air pollution from the state’s major source: transportation.

The California Public Utilities Commission voted last week to eliminate incentives for builders to bring gas lines to new construction projects beginning in 2020. Experts in public health have shown that children with asthma are more likely to live in homes where gas cooking appliances are used.

In California, gas furnaces may still be available after the year 2030. Just know that when your old furnace or water heater finally gives out in eight years, you’ll only be able to choose from replacements that produce no emissions. Money-back rebates are included in the legislation to encourage people to use zero-emissions technologies.

The decision is another step toward meeting California’s most aggressive climate goal to date: becoming carbon neutral by the year 2045.