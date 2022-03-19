California Examiner

California will no longer need proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test for large-scale events.

To join indoor mega-events, guests will no longer be required to produce proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, according to a recent announcement by the state of California.

According to the California Department of Public Health website, the new guidelines will affect April 1, when the statutory mandate will be a strong recommendation.

An indoor mega event is defined as any gathering of 1,000 or more people indoors.

It will be up to the counties to determine whether or not to follow state recommendations or maintain their own locally mandated verification program.

