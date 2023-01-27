California Will Provide Extra Water To Cities Following Major Rainstorms

The State Water Project (SWP) in California will be able to enhance delivery to 29 local water agencies this year because to the additional precipitation, according to a statement released on Thursday by the Department of Water Resources (DWR).
Initially, the agency said in December, it would give local organisations 5% of the materials they sought; now, it will give them 30%.
The SWP’s two largest reservoirs, Oroville and San Luis, now have a combined 1.62 million acre-feet of water in storage, which is nearly enough to supply water to 5.6 million homes for an entire year, according to a statement from DWR.
Beginning around the end of December, a number of rain and snowstorms caused flash floods, tree damage, and other problems in various sections of California. According to official records, those storms sent more than three feet of rain to California and above-average snowfall to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
California’s second-highest level of drought, known as extreme drought, decreased from 27.1% to 0.32%. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, between January 3 and January 10. The monitor found that severe drought, the third-highest intensity, decreased from 71% to 46% throughout that time.
“These storms highlighted the significance of our efforts to update our water infrastructure in order to prepare for a period of severe drought and flooding.
These storm flows are desperately needed to replenish groundwater basins and support recycled water plants because to these extreme fluctuations “Karla Nemeth, the director of DWR, made a statement.
Prior to April 1, when the wet season officially ends, the state may experience a return to warm and dry conditions, the agency advised Californians.
