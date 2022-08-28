California will stop making ICE-powered cars by 2035

An Advanced Clean Air regulation to phase out internal combustion engine vehicles by 2035 has been approved by the California Air Resources Board.

By 2035, the law mandates, all new cars and light trucks sold in California must be zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs), with some exceptions made for plug-in hybrid-electric vehicles.

CARB Chair Liane Randolph says, “The regulation includes ground-breaking strategies to bring ZEVs to more communities and is supported by the Governor’s ZEV budget which provides incentives to make ZEVs available to the widest possible number of economic groups in California, including low- and moderate-income consumers.”

READ MORE:

Once again, California is at the forefront of innovation with a legislation that establishes aggressive but realistic goals for the distribution of zero-emission vehicles. To reduce emissions and pollution levels for all Californians, Randolph recommends rapidly increasing the number of ZEVs on our roads and highways.

When it comes to emissions that contribute to climate change and air pollution, the transportation sector is the state’s biggest offender. Targets and goals have been set to eliminate the sale of internal combustion engine (ICE) automobiles in many countries; more states are likely to follow California’s lead.

Ford claims that combating climate change is a top strategic objective as it shifts its focus toward producing electric vehicles.

More than $50 billion will be invested by 2026 on electric vehicles and batteries as part of our commitment to creating a zero-emissions transportation future for all. According to Bob Holycross, Ford’s chief sustainability officer, “the CARB Advanced Sustainable Cars II (ACC II) rule is a landmark norm that will define clean mobility and set an example for the United States.”

For example, the strategy aims to increase the sales of zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) to 35% by 2026, 68% by 2030, and 100% by 2035 as a means of lowering harmful carbon emissions and transitioning away from fossil fuels. That’s the equivalent of 915 million barrels of oil not being burned, so the pollution from that won’t be a threat to our communities, said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The law is expected to reduce climate-warming pollution from cars, pickup trucks, and SUVs by a total of 395 million metric tons between 2026 and 2040.

Consumer Reports’ policy analyst Dylan Jaff says, “As interest in clean transportation technology continues to expand, it is critical that we give consumers the resources they need to acquire access to this technology.” As the rule author puts it, “this common-sense rule is a crucial instrument to deliver an enhanced assortment of zero-emission vehicle options to consumers in California, improving their capacity to minimize their carbon footprint.”

According to a survey of over 8,000 Americans conducted earlier this year by Consumer Reports, 71% are at least somewhat considering buying or leasing an electric-only vehicle.

California has the right to set pollution rules that are more strict than federal standards under the Federal Clean Air Act. Once this regulation is in place, other states can consider adopting ACC II. According to Consumer Reports, California’s pollution standards have been adopted by 16 other states.

To the contrary, a number of states are considering legal action to safeguard the gas-powered automobile industry.

To reverse President Joe Biden’s decision to allow California to set its own auto emissions rules, Republican attorneys general including Missouri’s Eric Schmitt filed a lawsuit in May. Donald Trump, as president, had pushed to end California’s traditional freedom of regulation.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is one of more than a dozen who are challenging Biden’s decision on the grounds that letting California set its own standards could have negative consequences for his state.

Schmitt claimed in a press release that manufacturing would become “astronomically expensive” if California were allowed to set severe “gas emissions” regulations, and that the costs would be passed on to consumers across the country, including many in Missouri.