Californian Charged With Attempted Murder in Waikloa Stabbing

On Thursday, September 1st, police on Hawai’i Island detained Richard Lopez, 65, a resident of San Pedro, California. On Saturday, September 3, after consulting with the county prosecutor’s office, detectives charged Lopez with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and misdemeanor abuse of a family household member.

A $300,000 bail was set for him. Lopez is currently in police custody and is expected to make his first court appearance on Tuesday, September 6 in Kona District Court.

At 9:17 p.m. on Thursday, officers from the South Kohala Patrol responded to a stabbing call at a motel in the 69-200 block of Waikloa Beach Drive in Waikloa and found a female victim with many knife wounds and Lopez with obvious injuries. Both Lopez and the victim were taken to the North Hawai’i Community Hospital in Waimea for treatment.

Later on Thursday night, Lopez was taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. Officers took him to the Kealakehe Police Station after his release from the hospital on Friday morning, September 2, and he will remain there until detectives from the Area II Juvenile Aid Section continue their investigation.

The inquiry led authorities to conclude that Lopez stabbed the victim many times, causing serious injuries. She is still being treated in the hospital.

