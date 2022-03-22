Californians Could Receive $400 For Gas Under the Fourth Stimulus Check.

A California politician is advocating for a $400 gas tax rebate for consumers as fuel prices rise.

Assemblywoman Cottie Petrie-Norris, D-Calif., advocated the California Legislature and Gov. Gavin Newsom that a part of the state’s budget surplus be used to send tax rebates to every taxpayer in the state. The $400 refund would assist in covering the rising cost of fuel.

“This proposed $400 refund would pay the current 51 cents-per-gallon gas tax for a full year of weekly fill-ups for a vehicle with a 15-gallon petrol tank. Notably, we feel that a rebate is preferable to suspending the gasoline tax,” Petrie-Norris stated in the letter.

The $400 tax credit would also assist in covering the higher cost of goods and services as a result of the fuel price increase.

“It’s also worth noting that we suggest that this reimbursement be available to all taxpayers – including those who do not own or use a car. They, too, have noticed a rise in their living expenditures due to the rising fuel cost,” the letter stated.

“We request that this suggestion be included in the State Budget and evaluated immediately.”

As of March 21, the average price of ordinary gasoline in California has increased to $5.85 per gallon, up from $5.74 per gallon a week before and $4.74 per gallon a month ago.

The average price of mid-grade gasoline increased to $6.05 per gallon from $5.93 per gallon last week. Premium gasoline prices have increased to $6.18 per gallon from $6.07 a week ago.

Despite the rising rates, the American Automobile Association reports that the average cost of a gallon of diesel has decreased to $6.26 from $6.28 a week ago.

Gasoline prices fell across the United States over the weekend, falling to an average of $4.255 a gallon on Sunday. By comparison, the price on Saturday was $4.262. On March 11, the average price of gasoline throughout the country reached a new high of $4.33 a gallon.