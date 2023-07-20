Californians Lead Nation in Fuel Efficiency with 31 MPG, Study Finds

California stands out as the state with the most fuel-efficient vehicles in the United States, averaging an impressive 31 miles per gallon (MPG), according to a recent study conducted by Iseecars. The analysis, which considered average MPG estimates for used vehicles and manufacturers’ listed MPG for various models, ranked states based on their fuel efficiency performance.
Top Fuel-Efficient States
- California – 31 MPG
- Hawaii – 28.4 MPG
- Washington – 28.2 MPG
- Oregon – 27.9 MPG
- Nevada – 27.5 MPG
- Arizona and Colorado – 27.2 MPG
- Virginia and Maryland – 27.1 MPG
- Utah – 26.8 MPG
Conversely, states with the least fuel-efficient vehicles include North Dakota and Wyoming at 22.5 MPG, followed by Montana at 22.8 MPG, South Dakota at 23 MPG, Iowa at 23.7 MPG, West Virginia at 23.9 MPG, and Nebraska, Michigan, Alaska, and Arkansas at 24.2 MPG.
Factors Driving MPG Disparities
- Gas Prices: A clear link exists between fuel efficiency and gas prices. High fuel efficiency states, on average, pay $4.16 per gallon, with California ranking second at $4.88. In contrast, low-efficiency states pay an average of $3.53 per gallon, resulting in an 18% gap in gas prices.
- Driving Range: Despite higher gas prices in high MPG states, fuel efficiency helps cushion the impact on the wallet. For a 250-mile drive, drivers in high MPG states spend an average of $37.28 on gas, while low MPG states spend $37.57.
- Alternative Fuels: States with higher fuel efficiency tend to embrace alternative fuel vehicles. The top 10 high-efficiency states have 6.3% of all vehicles using alternative fuels, compared to only 2.4% in low-efficiency states. California leads the adoption of alternative fuels at 10%.
- Pickup Trucks: The prevalence of pickup trucks contributes to the MPG gap. In high MPG states, pickup trucks represent 16% of all vehicles, whereas they account for 28% in low-efficiency states. California ranks 47th with pickups comprising only 11.7% of vehicles.
- Safety Concerns: Some drivers in low-efficiency states may avoid smaller, more fuel-efficient cars due to perceived safety risks. Federal data shows 1.26 deaths per million miles driven in high MPG states, compared to 1.33 in low-efficiency states. California ranks 20th at 1.38 deaths per million miles.
Income and Political Implications
The study reveals interesting trends related to income and political leanings. In high MPG states, the average household median income is $79,377, with California ranking fifth at $84,907. On the other hand, low-efficiency states have lower incomes, averaging $63,865.
Furthermore, fuel efficiency enthusiasts are often associated with progressive political ideologies. The study’s examination of political leanings using the Cook Partisan Voter Index supports this perception. The 10 high MPG states, including California, align more closely with the 15th most Democratic state, while the 10 low-efficiency states rank as the 11th most Republican on average.
The findings suggest that fuel efficiency is influenced by a combination of economic, social, and political factors, making it a multi-dimensional topic of interest for policymakers and consumers alike.
