Camila Cabello Dating: Who Is Her Boyfriend After Breaking Up With Shawn Mendes?

Many people are wondering, “Who is Camila Cabello dating?” Due to her immense popularity and media attention. The status of a celebrity couple might be difficult to ascertain even under ideal conditions. Find out Who Is Camila Cabello is Dating by reading this article.

Who Is Camila Cabello?

In Cojimar, Cuba, on March 24, 1997, Camila Cabello joined the world. Camila Cabello split her formative years between Havana, Cuba, and Mexico City, where her father grew up (where her mother, Sinuhe Estrabao, was from). Camila, her mother, and her older sister Sofia left Brazil when she was five years old and eventually settled in Miami.

Her father was separated from the family for over a year and a half because of visa complications. As of the year 2008, Cabello has been a naturalized citizen of the United States. She attended Miami Palmetto High School for the first eight grades before dropping out to pursue music full-time.

It was as a member of the smash-hit girl group Fifth Harmony that Cabello first came to widespread attention. Cabello made her debut on The X Factor in 2012 with a solitary performance.

“Respect” by Aretha Franklin was her choice of song (however, her episode never made it to the air due to licensing issues.) She was eliminated from the competition but later returned as part of the winning group Fifth Harmony, which included four other ladies.

They ended up in third place, but thanks to Simon Cowell’s Syco Music and Epic Records, they were able to land a record-label relationship.

Fifth Harmony released their debut studio album, Reflection, in 2015. The album reached number five in the United States, eight in Canada and New Zealand, and nine in Spain. The single “Worth It” (featuring Kid Ink) was certified Platinum and reached positions #12 in the US and #3 in the UK.

They recorded a song with Ty Dolla $ign under the name “Work From Home.” The band’s second album’s final single, “7/27,” went platinum in the United States in December 2016, selling 1.4 million digital copies.

The band was recognized as an “Artist to Watch” at the 2014 MTV Video Music Awards. The extensive tour that Cabello did with Fifth Harmony between 2013 and 2016 was a commercial success.

Who Is Austin Kevitch?

Austin Kevitch (born July 5, 1991) is a famous American entrepreneur, computer engineer, media personality, celebrity partner, and businessman. Austin, co-founder, and owner of Lox Club is well-known across the country for his work as a DJ and club promoter.

According to reports, Lox Club is an online dating service. His company’s official launch date was March 2020. In addition, he founded Brighten and served as its CEO for many years. Kevitch has also found success in the business sphere. Read this article if you’re interested in finding out more about Austin Kevitch.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is the place of Austin’s birth on July 5, 1991. Lucky for him, his family was strong and loving from the day he was born. According to the available data, his given name at birth is Austin Scott Kevitch. Also, read about Who Is Lindsey Vonn Dating

Austin is 30 years old, so you may have some idea of his chronological maturity (as of 2021). We commemorate his birth on July 5th each year. According to his profile on the professional networking site LinkedIn, he earned a BA from Germantown Academy.

He attended Bucknell University, where he earned degrees in psychology, computer science, and business. Kevitch also has a degree in philosophy from the University of Cape Town. As a result, he went out into the profession and began a career as a computer engineer.

Camila Cabello Dating

Camila Cabello has announced her romance with Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch less than a year after her split from Shawn Mendes. Two people, identified as 31-year-old Kevitch and 25-year-old Cabello, were seen strolling together, holding hands and smiling.

After that, they took it easy with lunch at a nearby picnic table. Sightseers observed Cabello passionately kiss Kevitch on the cheek there. Cabello then gently stroked Kevitch’s cheek, a touching moment for both of them.

The CEO of a technology company wore a white T-shirt and shorts, while the singer wore a blue flowery dress with sandals and a casual updo.

When the two were first photographed looking enamored while out on the town in June, relationship rumors began to fly. Kevitch may have first met the ex-Fifth Harmony member through their mutual friend and “Cinderella” co-star Nicholas Galitzine.

It looks like Kevitch is related to Galitzine, as he posted the following on his Instagram Story in 2018 (via Breitbart): “@nicholasgalitzine making Lexi, Laura, Geoffrey, grandma Yaya, AND MOST IMPORTANTLY ME a proud family for raising such a charming young make-believe prince!!! Also, read about Derek Jeter Dating History

In 2020, Kevitch launched the Lox Club, also known as the “Jewish Raya,” which is “a members-only dating club for those with impossibly high standards,” as defined on the Lox Club website. Cabello started seeing Kevitch nine months after breaking up with Mendes, whom she dated for nearly three years.

She has been seen in numerous photos with the 24-year-old “Treat You Better” singer since they were initially linked in July 2019.

We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. Thank you very much for all of your early and ongoing support.,” the couple wrote in a joint statement made in November 2021 to explain their decision to end their romance.

Since their divorce, Mendes has been open about his struggles with mental health, such as the fact that he finds March to be the most isolated month of the year.

In addition, the musician canceled the rest of his tour last month to concentrate on his emotional well-being. Nonetheless, Mendes appeared to be OK as he spent the weekend on a Miami beach and then at LIV nightclub with his pal The Weeknd.

