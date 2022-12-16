Which Shows Are Canceled Netflix Shows 2022: Take A Look At The List Of Your Favorite Shows Getting Canceled On Netflix

Wow, Netflix sure does get rid of a lot of series. Much like in 2021, the streaming service has continued to cancel a number of fan favorites and promising newcomers. Let’s dig deep into Which Shows Are Canceled Netflix Shows 2022?
There are a lot of shows that are getting canceled in 2022, despite the fact that there are still a lot of hits that have gone for numerous seasons (well, mostly Stranger Things). While some of these may have achieved widespread popularity, others clearly did not.
Here are all the shows that the streaming giant has determined will be canceled, for whatever reason that may be.
Canceled Netflix Shows 2022
Another Life
The first show on this list is Katee Sackhoff’s Another Life, a science fiction series about a crew of astronauts who embark on a mission into space and inevitably face perilous circumstances. It was canceled in March of this year after two seasons and a generally negative reception.
We can only speculate at this point as to whether or not the astronauts are still out there, drifting helplessly in the void.
Archive 81
The next program on the schedule had the most potential and also had one of the shortest runs. Archive 81 was an excellent supernatural-themed series that made a smooth transition from podcast to the cinema, thanks in no little part to the charismatic turns by Mamoudou Athie and Dina Shihabi.
Source: Rotten Tomatoes
It was the slow, methodical untangling of a riddle with a great deal of menace to do with forgotten tapes from a study of the building’s past inhabitants. There were chills and sentiments that had us tuning in for more of the generally well-received episodes.
Although it premiered in January, it was canceled in March, just a few short months after it began. We were left on a major cliffhanger that may never be resolved unless the show is picked up by another streaming service.
Cooking With Paris
It’s understandable if you missed this one; the entire season aired and then ended in what seems like a blink of an eye. In 2021, on August 4th, Paris Hilton released a reality food show called Cooking With Paris. Low ratings and critical acclaim led to the show’s demise in January.
Gentefied
We’re finally getting to the ones that hurt a lot of people. Three Mexican-American cousins in a rapidly changing Los Angeles neighborhood tried to keep their grandfather’s taco store open in this popular sitcom.
In November of last year, the second season was released to mostly positive reviews. Nonetheless, it was among the first programs to be axed in the year 2022.
On The Verge
The lives of four women in their forties were the focus of On The Verge, a French comedy series set to premiere in the United States in 2021 and starring the great Julie Delpy.
Though it received mostly positive reviews for its performers and some negative reviews for its story, it’s possible that you missed this one. Despite Delpy’s April 2018 Instagram post saying production had been scrapped, the film was released in September of 2021.
Pretty Smart
The movie Pretty Smart was ostensibly a comedy about a brilliant individual who moves in with a dysfunctional household. Despite how it reads, that is not at all an exaggeration.
After its debut in October 2021, it received a mostly unfavorable critical reception and failed to attract a sizable fanbase. This April, it was finally canceled. As with the other, it left off on a cliffhanger that will probably never be explained.
Q-Force
The LGBTQ+ spies of Q-Force, heroes of the adult animated comedy series, fight off both foreign enemies and discrimination in the workplace. There was a lot of backlash because of the stereotyped portrayals of many characters.
Its lack of humor was cited in the many bad reviews it garnered after its September 2017 release. The show’s creator announced the cancellation on a podcast earlier this year.
Raising Dion
Inspired by Dennis Liu’s 2015 graphic novel and a short film of the same name, Raising Dion explores the challenges of parenting a child with superpowers. In October 2019, the first season debuted to mostly excellent reviews, with critics praising it for being an entertaining family entertainment that occasionally crossed the line into sloppiness.
In addition, it was popular enough to warrant a second season, which premiered in February of this year. About a month after that episode aired, the series finale was revealed.
The Baby-Sitters Club
The Baby-Sitters Club was a reboot of Ann M. Martin’s popular children’s novel series of the same name, and it continues to get praise for its many accomplishments. Season one premiered in July 2020, while season two premiered in October 2021.
It was terminated less than a year later, in March 2022, to the dismay of many of its devoted fans despite great acclaim and a large fan base.
The Midnight Gospel
The Midnight Gospel movie poster depicting Clancy Gilroy staring into space and other scenes from the multiverse
The Midnight Gospel, created by Duncan Trussell and Pendleton Ward, was a brilliant series that managed to be both introspective and engrossing to watch (Adventure Time).
It premiered a little more than two years ago on April 20, because of course it had to be on 4/20, and it was basically an animated version of episodes from the long-running Duncan Trussell Family Hour podcast.
Then it was blended with hallucinogenic graphics and an unusually melancholy plot that truly hooked you. However, the show’s success was short-lived as it was canceled in June of this year, following only one season.
