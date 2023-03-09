Cancer Drug Imfinzi Improves Survival Chances In Late-stage Trial, According To AstraZeneca

Imfinzi, an immunotherapy developed by AstraZeneca, was used to treat lung cancer patients pre- and post-surgery in a trial. Patients who received Imfinzi lived noticeably longer than those who received chemotherapy without the disease advancing or reoccurring.
In the late-stage study, patients with early-stage, resectable non-small cell lung cancer who received Imfinzi before surgery and as monotherapy after surgery were compared to those who had chemotherapy beforehand.
According to AstraZeneca, imfinzi was well tolerated and there were no new safety worries both before and after surgery.
AstraZeneca had stated in December that the medicine had failed to achieve the primary objective of a trial in patients with a type of advanced lung cancer.
Imfinzi was compared in that late-stage study to platinum-based chemotherapy as monotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer patients whose tumor cells expressed high levels of PD-L1.
