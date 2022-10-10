Cannabidiol (CBD): What We Need to Know

The rules and legal issues regarding the use of cannabis plant extracts are rapidly changing. After the passing and signing into law of the 2018 Farm Bill, CBD hemp extract became legal for use in the US. Consequentially, the popularity of CBD has grown massively. A lot of people are now using it as an alternative source of medicine. Even so, there are still misconceptions flying around regarding CBD’s profile and the effects it can provide to its users. Besides that, some people still have legal concerns as well as the potential risks and side effects of using the substance. This article review defines what cannabidiol (CBD) is, how it works in the body, its forms of use, its potential benefits, and its side effects.

What is CBD?

So, what does CBD stand for? Cannabidiol (CBD) non-psychotropic can provide the body with several health benefits. The second-most prevalent compound in cannabis is ideal for supporting mental and physical health. It contains properties such as analgesic, anti-inflammatory, neuroprotective, anti-anxiety, and others.

Types of CBD

Depending on the type of extraction and ingredients found in CBD products, we can classify them into three groups. This includes full-spectrum, broad-spectrum, and CBD isolates. Each of these types of CBD usually provides the body with different levels of effects.

Isolates: contain over 99.9% CBD without any other cannabinoid, including THC.

Broad-spectrum CBD: it contains most of the cannabis plant compounds. This includes CBD, CBC, CBN, flavonoids, and terpenes. It doesn’t have THC content.

Full-spectrum CBD: It contains a wide range of plant compounds. This includes all the compounds found in broad-spectrum CBD in addition to THC.

How CBD Works in The Body

CBD works naturally by interacting and enhancing the functions of the endocannabinoid system (ECS). ECS is a regulatory system that consists of naturally occurring molecules i.e., endocannabinoids. They help to regulate various processes in the body such as memory, sleep, appetite, moods, etc. This is because endocannabinoids usually operate like neurotransmitters. They shuttle different messages throughout the body and as a result, help to maintain homeostasis.

When you take CBD, it usually interacts with two receptors found in the endocannabinoid system: CB1 and CB2. The concentration of CB1 receptors is mainly high around the brain region. As a result, they help to regulate motor skills, pain, memory, and cognition. On the other hand, CB2 is mainly found in the gastrointestinal and immune systems. Besides that, you can find them in the nervous system and the brain.

CBD indirectly interacts with these receptors, enhancing their capabilities. It specifically activates the TRPV1 receptors. This is a unique partnership that helps to create an environment with a variety of positive effects throughout the body.

Major Benefits of CBD

Using CBD for wellness can provide users with several health benefits. It’s ideal for managing mental health issues by regulating hormonal production and processing emotions. Besides that, it can help with physical discomfort. The major benefits of using include:

Treat epilepsy

Pain management

Anxiety

Sleep disorders

Treat Epilepsy

Research studies have found that CBD can help reduce the adverse effects of epilepsy. The cannabis extract has strong anti-epileptic properties. as a result, it can help reduce the frequency and severity of epileptic episodes. This way, it can improve the health and quality of life of epileptics. Additionally, it can also reduce most of the adverse side effects of anti-seizure medications.

Pain Management

CBD has analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties. as a result, it can be an effective source of alternative medicine for pain management. It should be noted that the use of cannabis for pain goes back to 2900 BC. CBD’s effectiveness in reducing pain sensations and affecting receptor activity make it effective in handling different types of pain. This includes lower back pain, multiple sclerosis, migraines, and others. For better results, it’s always advisable to buy high-quality CBD for Pain from reputable sources.

Anxiety Relief

CBD has anti-anxiety properties that help to reduce overall symptoms of anxiety. A 2011 study found that participants suffering from social anxiety disorder experienced reduced symptoms after taking an oral dose of 400 mg CBD. Besides that, this cannabis extract has also produced encouraging results in treating other forms of anxiety. This includes generalized anxiety, panic disorder, and post-traumatic stress disorder.

Sleep Disorders

Preliminary research reports show that CBD can help those with trouble falling or remaining asleep. This is a natural sleep aid that can lead to better rest. CBD for sleep works indirectly by treating the triggers of insomnia and sleeplessness. It helps to provide pain relief, reduce symptoms of stress and anxiety, ease inflammation, and promote a feeling of relaxation. You can use it for treating sleep disorders such as sleep apnea, restless leg syndrome, and narcolepsy.

Other Benefits of CBD

You can use CBD as a therapy or even manage other health issues such as:

Acne

Arthritis

Cancer

Glaucoma

Poor appetite

High blood pressure

Skin conditions such as psoriasis and eczema

How Do You Use CBD?

But how can you use CBD oil to promote good well-being? CBD’s profile is versatile, and you can, therefore, find it in many forms. The delivery method usually depends on your unique individual needs and personal preferences. Besides that, the delivery technique determines when the effects kickstart and how long they can last in the circulatory system. Common methods of using CBD include:

Sublingual

Edibles

Topical

Vaping

1. Sublingual: oils and tinctures are made for sublingual intake. You need to apply a few drops of concentrated CBD oil under the tongue using a dropper. From there, the CBD compound will find its way into the bloodstream via the blood vessels.

2. Edibles: they are made for oral ingestion. These products include gummies, teas, chocolates, cookies, and others. Edibles are ideal for providing lasting effects, especially if you are dealing with chronic pain.

3. Topical: they include creams, lotions, balms, and oils for direct application on the skin, hair, and nails. CBD topical products are ideal for providing localized benefits.

4. Vaping: you can use it just like an e-cigarette. Generally, users gave to inhale the vaporized liquid which normally contains CBD oil.

How Much CBD to Take

Like most supplements, there is no universal dosage recommendation for CBD. There are also many factors that come to play when determining the dosage. This includes weight, age, metabolism, genetics, the severity of the medical condition, and others.

Evidence from research studies indicates that people can use up to 1,500 mg a day. However, the ideal starting dose should be between 10 mg and 20 mg a day. A smaller amount gives the body the necessary time to adjust to CBD intake, making it more tolerable. If that range doesn’t work for you, then you gradually increase your intake. This can be between 2-5 mg weekly. Gradually increase the amount until you find the appropriate dosage that works for you. Understand that extremely high doses of CBD can result in unwanted side effects.

Potential Side Effects

Despite its good safety profile, there are several risks that come with using CBD. This is because people have different biochemistry. As a result, they respond differently to the same cannabinoid. Potential side effects of using CBD include:

Nausea

Fatigue

Irritability

Diarrhea

Dry eyes

Digestive discomfort

Change in sleep patterns

Change in appetite and weight

In some instances, CBD can also interact with certain medications. They include psychiatric medications, antihistamines, blood thinners, and opioids. If you are taking prescription medications or other supplements, consult with your doctor before using CBD. This way, you can prevent an overreaction. In addition to that, some products may contain harmful impurities that may pose additional wellness risks. So, it’s important to buy CBD products from reputable manufacturers. Besides that, pregnant and breastfeeding women should avoid using CBD.

Is CBD Legal?

As mentioned before, CBD from industrial hemp is legal federally. After the 2018 Farm Bill was officially signed into law, CBD hemp products were no longer classified under the controlled substances act. This means that you can purchase and use them without a prescription. However, it’s important to understand that different states have different laws. Therefore, you need to ensure that you fully understand your state’s law before purchasing, using, or traveling with your CBD product.

Final Thoughts

CBD is the second-most prevalent compound found in cannabis plants. CBD works with the endocannabinoid system to enhance wellness. This includes managing the efficiency of various processes, including hormonal regulation. You can use CBD to manage mental health and physical discomfort. It’s effective in treating anxiety, pain management, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and others. The versatile compound is also available for use in multiple forms. This includes topicals, edibles, vapes, and sublingual products. However, it’s important for users to exercise caution. This is because even though CBD products have a good safety profile, they can still result in unpleasant side effects.