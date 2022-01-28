Capital One debuts above $3,000 welcome reward for new Spark Cash Plus clients

The Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card is a good business credit card that offers limitless 2 percent cashback on all purchases. It is issued by Capital One and is accepted worldwide.

Starting on January 25, the card will be accompanied by a welcome offer for new cards, under which you may earn up to $3,000 in additional cashback per account opening.

For small company owners searching for an innovative card that will help them save money on expenditures while also expanding their buying power, this card should be considered for inclusion in their wallet. Listed below is all you need to know about the new offer:

Capital One promotes a new sign-up reward for the Spark Cash Plus card.

The Spark Cash Plus Credit Card entitles you to the following bonuses when you sign up:

$500 if you spend $5,000 or more in the first three months of card membership, and $2,500 if you spend $50,000 or more in the first six months.

Should you be successful in meeting the first half of the spending threshold, you will get a total of $600 in cashback,

$500 from the reward and $100 from the 2 percent cashback in spending.

The second half would result in a total of $4,000 in cashback ($500 from the first bonus, $2,500 from the second bonus, and $1,000 in 2 percent cashback spending) if you were successful in earning it.

The greatest thing is that the cashback collected from the welcome offer and subsequent shopping is not considered taxable income by the IRS. Apart from a good welcome incentive, the card offers several additional advantages, such as the following:

There are no international transaction costs.

Employee ID cards are provided at no cost.

There is no predetermined spending limit.

There are no interest charges; however, there is a 2.99 percent late fee for payments that are made late.

Best business credit card welcome rewards

Suppose you’re in the market for a business credit card that provides travel rewards or cashback. In that case, there are several options available, several of which come with substantial sign-up bonuses.

The advantage of looking at the card for all of its advantages and bonuses, rather than just the introductory offer, is that you may get a better deal.

The Business Platinum Card from American Express

With the American Express Company Platinum Card, small business owners may take advantage of a lengthy number of features designed to make luxurious travel more affordable.

The introductory offer, on the other hand, gets you off to a terrific start, as you may earn 120,000 Membership Rewards® points after spending $15,000 on qualifying purchases with your card during the first three months of opening your account.

On the other hand, the card comes with a hefty $695 annual charge. Despite this, the extensive list of advantages and credits that the card provides may surpass the amount you spend on yearly fees.

Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

The Chase Ink Business Preferred is a business credit card that offers travel rewards and has a low annual fee of $95 per year. The card gives up to three times the points per dollar spent on business costs, such as those listed below:

Purchases of shipping services

Purchasing advertising space on websites such as social media platforms and search engines

Internet, cable, and phone services are all available.

Travel

As an added benefit, the card comes with a generous introductory offer, under which you may earn 100,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards® points after spending $15,000 on purchases during the first three months of account setup.

Chase Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Business owners who use the Chase Ink Business Unlimited card, which has no annual fee and offers a decent 1.5 percent cashback on all qualifying transactions, may expect to earn a fair amount of money.

Nonetheless, if you’re accepted for the card, you’ll be eligible to get a huge $750 bonus if you spend $7,500 on purchases in the first three months of your card membership.

You will get a total of $112 in cashback if you reach that barrier, giving you a total return of $862 in only the first three months of your investment.

Conclusion

If you expect to incur large company costs in the coming months, now is an excellent time to consider applying for a new business credit card, such as the Capital One Spark Cash Plus Credit Card from Capital One.

Hence, before registering for any new credit cards (personal or corporate), it’s vital to thoroughly analyze your financial situation to determine if a new credit card is the right financial instrument for your company.

The ability to earn credit card rewards might be a fantastic method to offset your expenses. However, it should never come at the expense of attaining your financial objectives or steering your company on a constructive path.