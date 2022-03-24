Capital Region The United Way will award $1.5 million to 21 initiatives.

Today, capital Area United Way said it would grant $1.5 million to 21 programs focused on education, healthy living, and financial security.

CAUW’s website lists grantees and initiatives for the 2022-2025 funding cycle.

The agency does not disclose how much each beneficiary will get. However, partners are welcome to publish that information independently, and the breakdown is eventually included in the yearly 990 tax returns filed with the IRS.

Must read: T-most Mobile’s affordable smartphone plan EVER is now available with full 5G connectivity and more.

Along with the $1.5 million in three-year program awards, CAUW plans to invest an additional $1.5 million in short-term basic requirements for the fiscal year 2022-2023. This will include awards totaling at least $500,000 in flexible funding and $1 million in project-specific funding.

CAUW seeks to address four primary categories of community need: education, health, financial stability, and necessities.

“The CAUW’s 2022-2025 Innovation Grant financing cycle was one of the most competitive in its history,” board chair Amanda Stout notes, noting that 77 applications were submitted.