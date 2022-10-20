Capitol Police Arrest Driver Of Suspicious Car Near Supreme Court

According to the US Capitol Police, an 80-year-old man from Georgia was detained on Wednesday after he acknowledged to having firearms in his car.

US Capitol Police released a statement on Wednesday evening saying that a man named Tony Payne from Tunnel Hill, Georgia was arrested and charged with having a handgun without a license, as well as having ammunition in his possession that was also illegally obtained.

According to a statement released by USCP, “about 3:45 p.m., USCP officials noted the vehicle was unlawfully parked in the 100 block of East Capitol Street.” We were warned there were firearms in the vehicle by the driver. A canine also “struck” on the car.

They said three firearms—two pistols and a shotgun—were discovered in a white van. According to the statement, the USCP Hazardous Incident Response Division examined the van and cleared it after discovering a pipe and containers inside.

The Capitol grounds are a no-weapons zone.

Authorities searched the vehicle and arrested three people: the driver, a guy, and a woman. U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced later on Wednesday that the other man and woman who had been held were not arrested in connection with the incident, contradicting an earlier story by CNN quoting a source saying that all three had been arrested on charges.

“The people informed our investigators that they were in the area to submit papers to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the USCP statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, in response to a “suspect vehicle,” USCP cordoned down numerous streets near the US Supreme Court and asked the public to “please stay away from the area.”