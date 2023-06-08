Car Plows Into Subway Restaurant in Rhode Island, Killing 1 and Injuring 4

In Rhode Island, a Subway restaurant was struck by a car that witnesses said was traveling at a fast speed, resulting in one fatality and four injuries.
On Wednesday afternoon in Greenville, a suburb of Providence, a fatal occurrence took place.
“I thought to myself like ‘wow, the car was going so fast.’ I was actually pretty shocked and then I saw that it kept just going and going,” a witness told WPRI.
The truck appeared to be moving at about 70 mph, according to Joshua Piti, a Subway employee who arrived in the parking lot soon before the collision.
“It was absurd. I couldn’t believe it,” he reportedly exclaimed. I was just about to enter the office, so I could have been the culprit.
Smithfield Crash
According to a statement from the Smithfield Police Department, it and the town’s fire department “found a vehicle crashed into the business with multiple persons injured” after responding to a complaint at 3 p.m. local time.
Four people with non-life-threatening injuries were taken to Rhode Island Hospital. Sadly, one person was identified as dead at the scene, according to the police. “The vehicle’s driver was taken to Miriam Hospital.”
The name of the dead is being suppressed, according to the police, pending notification of the next of kin.
There is no longer a threat to the public’s safety, according to Smithfield Police, who are investigating this incident as a motor vehicle collision. “The crash’s cause and any aggravating circumstances are still under investigation.”
Two people were discovered stuck below the automobile inside the Subway, and its employees were among those hurt, Smithfield Deputy Fire Chief Steven Quattrini told reporters on the scene.
According to WPRI, the unidentified motorist was described by witnesses as an older male who drove a white Volvo sedan quickly from one end of the shopping center parking lot to the other.
“I anticipated him turning, but he didn’t. Following the collision, John Tu, the owner of a local nail business, spoke to WJAR about how “[He] kept going more quickly and faster until he crashed into the Subway.”
The automobile was seen being dragged away from the site with significant front hood damage in video footage.
A drone operated by the Rhode Island State Police was reportedly spotted hovering over the area during the inquiry, according to WPRI. The Subway store has now been boarded up.
“The business was heavily damaged and is closed until further notice,” Smithfield Police said about the Subway. “The adjacent Planet Fitness also sustained damage and is currently closed.”
