Carnival Row Season 2 Episodes 5 Release Date: How Many Episodes It Will Have?

Carnival Row Season 2 is all about supernatural creatures. The supernatural creatures like as fae and pucks that seek shelter on the human continent are treated as second-class citizens in the fantasy mystery series Carnival Row.
Officer Philo is working to identify the unidentified killer in the unrest with the help of his ex-girlfriend Vignette, who is also involved in a fight.
Once that mystery is resolved, season 2 presents a fresh one to keep Philo busy.
Jonah and Sophie change from the annoying side characters of season 1 become the hated antagonists by taking on the roles of their parents and oppressive supernatural residents as Vignette and the Black Raven try to stop them.
Those of you who have been following this series since season 1 might be curious to know when the final two episodes of season 2 will air. Thus, no more wondering!
You can find out everything you need to know about Carnival Row Season 2 Episodes 5 and 6, including its release date and streaming location, right here.
Carnival Row Season 2 Episodes 5 Release Date
Carnival Row’s fifth and sixth episodes of Season 2 will run at 12 a.m. (GMT) / 7 p.m. on March 3. (ET).
If you miss an episode, don’t worry too much—it will be made available on the platform. Subtitled episodes of Carnival Row Season 2 will then be made accessible.
Episodes 5 and 6 are expected to be roughly an hour long each, in keeping with the overall runtime of the rest of the series.
The tweet from Carvinal Row official account about the upcoming episode release date.
This week, it's far from a fair fight. Two new episodes arrive Friday. pic.twitter.com/GN6RcaKc4C
— Carnival Row (@CarnivalRow) February 28, 2023
As with the bulk of new releases on Amazon Video, Season 2 will be released simultaneously worldwide. It means the following for viewers in various time zones:
- 9 pm PT on Thursday, February 16 in the US
- Midnight ET in the US
- 5 am GMT in the UK
- 6 am CET in Europe
- 10:30 am IST in India
- 4 pm AEDT in Sydney, Australia
Where To Watch Carnival Row Seaosn 2?
Carnival Row Season 2 Episodes 5 and 6 will be accessible on Amazon Prime. I want to express my gratitude to Prime Studios for this unique original series.
How Many Episodes Will Carnival Row Season 2 Have?
The second season of Carnival Row will consist of 10 episodes, with two airing each week. There are still four episodes left after these two. The drama should heighten even further as the story develops.
- Episode 1: Fight or Flight – Friday 17th February
- Episode 2: New Dawn – Friday 17th February
- Episode 3: The Martyr’s Hand – Friday 24th February
- Episode 4: An Unkindness of Ravens – Friday 24th February
- Episode 5: Reckoning – Friday 3rd March
- Episode 6: Original Sins – Friday 3rd March
- Episode 7: Kindred – Friday 10th March
- Episode 8: Facta Non-Verba – Friday 10th March
- Episode 9: Battle Lines – Friday 17th March
- Episode 10: Carnival Row – Friday 17th March
