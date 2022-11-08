Carrie Ann Inaba Illness: She Has Temporarily Left ‘The Talk’ To Manage Her Health

Carrie Ann Inaba, who manages various chronic conditions, revealed that she will be taking a leave of absence from The Talk in order to focus on improving her health. Carrie Ann Inaba’s health has been a serious issue for the talk show host.

Who Is Carrie Ann Inaba?

American dancer, choreographer, actor, singer, and television host Carrie Ann Inaba has a $9 million dollar net worth. Carrie Ann Inaba, a dancer, singer, and actress who is already well-known in Japan, initially caught the nation’s attention as a “Fly-Girl” on the sketch comedy program “In Living Color.”

She presently serves as a judge on “Dancing with the Stars,” choreographs for numerous TV shows, conducts game shows, and hosts red carpet events. Inaba was born in January 1968 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She was a well-known Japanese vocalist who spent the years 1986 to 1988 residing in Tokyo. She was a radio and television personality.

Inaba worked as a supporting dancer for In Living Color from 1990 to 1992 after returning to the United States. She performed in the 1993 Girlie Show World Tour with Madonna. She appeared in Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me and Austin Powers in Goldmember.

She has additionally been on Hannah Montana, The View, and Breaking the Magician’s Code: Magic’s Biggest Secrets Finally Revealed. For five years, she has been in charge of choreographing American Idol, other reality shows, and the Miss America Pageant.

For her role as a judge on the ABC program Dancing with the Stars, Inaba is well-known. With her own video production company EnterMediArts, Inc., she has created a number of works for television and other media, including the short film Black Water, the 7th Festival of the Pacific Arts, A Portrait of IVI, and Beyond the Dancing Image.

She has also written, directed, and produced these works. She established the Carrie Ann Animal Foundation in 2012. She has spinal stenosis and is also legally blind. Jesse Sloan and she were previously engaged, but they regrettably broke it off.

Carrie Ann Inaba Illness

Inaba, 53, has a number of autoimmune disorders that have had an effect on her health over the past few years. These conditions are all “invisible illnesses,” which can be debilitating and challenging to manage on both a physical and mental level.

It can be challenging to live with an autoimmune disorder, or several, as she does, she said in a piece on her wellness blog, The Carrie Ann Conversations.

Sjorgren’s disease, lupus, fibromyalgia, rheumatoid arthritis, and “I have the markers for antiphospholipid syndrome, which can lead to blood clots,” were all diagnosed with Inaba.

“Coping with autoimmune conditions can sometimes feel quite lonely,” she said. “When I first got diagnosed, some encouraged me to keep my struggles to myself, but I’ve found that it’s always been better to be honest about my needs and realities than to stay silent.

I believe strongly in sharing my journey, my solutions, and the things that have helped me with anyone who could use it — this is how communities are formed."

It might be challenging to swallow or talk because to the dry, stinging eyes and dry lips brought on by this common but incurable autoimmune condition. According to the Mayo Clinic, it can also result in joint discomfort, edema, stiffness, and dryness in other areas of the body.

On her website, Inaba listed a few of the items, such as eye drops, face mists, oils, and mouth sprays, that assist her in managing the disease. She explained, “As a Sjogren’s Sister, I always fight dryness and try to maintain comfort for myself.”

Inaba said that “for years, I tried to fight the fatigue, I tried to push through the pain, and I tried to ignore the discomfort. But eventually it becomes too much to ignore.” She had to accept that her health wasn’t something she could fight, Inaba wrote, and that she was “a ‘sick person,’ a person with limitations.”

And it was a relief to receive a diagnosis.

“Once I was diagnosed, it’s like I got my life back,” she previously told PEOPLE. “I am so grateful. There’s a blessing in some of these health conditions because it gives you a greater awareness of your own health.

It makes you take care of yourself and realize it’s a very important component of a healthy lifestyle is to see the doctor regularly, make sure that you’re keeping up all your checkups and getting the right tests.”

