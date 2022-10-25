Carson Daly Net Worth 2022: Carson Daly To Host Bar-Inspired Game Show With Nikki Bella

TV host Carson Daly was born in California. Carson Daly first became well-known after working as a VJ for MTV, even though he is now best recognized for hosting a number of NBC programs. Carson Daly has also worked as a radio DJ and the host of a number of reality shows.

Early Life

On June 22, 1973, Carson Jones Daly was born in Santa Monica, California. His father passed away from bladder cancer not long after his birth, and his mother was a TV personality. Prior to his 1991 graduation from high school, Carson Daly joined the team’s golf team.

Daly initially enrolled at Loyola Marymount University, but he eventually left in order to focus on being a professional golfer. Daly also worked as a radio DJ at the College of the Desert during this time, earning the nickname “Kid Carson.”

He had served as Jimmy Kimmel’s intern while he was running a radio show in Palm Springs. Since Jimmy was a young child in Vegas, he had known Carson.

Career

Radio was Carson Daly‘s first job after graduating from college. Daly was hired by MTV to work as a VJ for their show Motel California after working on radio stations in San Jose and California. Daly had to move to New York and begin anchoring MTV Live when MTV decided to recruit him on a permanent basis due to their mutual admiration.

From 1998 until 2003, Daly hosted MTV’s DRL. Daly interviewed famous people while serving as an MTV VJ and introducing the top 10 music videos.

Daly began his employment with NBC in 2002 as the host of Last Call With Carson Daly. Daly took over as host of the NBC New Year’s Eve special in 2003. A host and executive producer for NBC’s brand-new reality music competition, The Voice, Carson Daly served in 2011. Also, read about Victoria Beckham Net Worth

Daly later took over as the program’s sole host. Daly also started working as the Today show’s social media correspondent in 2013. He has also appeared in minor cameos on sitcoms including Chappelle’s Show and My Name is Earl.

Personal Life

Carson Daly and Tara Reid began dating in 2000. Although they were formerly engaged, the couple broke it off in 2001. The daughter of actor Marc Pinter and culinary blogger Siri Pinter was married to Carson Daly in 2015. Together, the couple has four kids.

Carson Daly has acknowledged that he is a Catholic and that he experiences anxiety. Also, read about Frankie Muniz Net Worth

Salary

Carson Daly receives a $5 million yearly compensation for anchoring The Voice. Daly also receives $5 million annually for his job on The Today Show, bringing his total yearly compensation from NBC to $10 million.

Carson Daly To Host Bar-Inspired Game Show With Nikki Bella

With Carson Daly and Nikki Bella, Blake Shelton announced the debut date of his next game show, Barmageddon. According to Shelton, Barmageddon is “unlike anything you’ve seen before,” and it will premiere on the USA Network on December 5.

Beers will fly, Shelton wrote on Instagram, and Bella added that the “most crazy late-night game show is about to hit your TVs.” Get ready for some honky tonk fun.

Shelton’s announcement comes shortly after he shared a teaser on social media with Daly and Bella, teasing that they would “open the doors to Ole Red bar” (Ole Red is Shelton’s chain of bars with locations in Nashville, Las Vegas, and other cities nationwide; the name is a reference to his 2001 smash-hit song, “Ol’ Red”).

Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani, Chris Young, and other celebrities can be seen in the Barmageddon teaser.

Carson Daly Net Worth

Carson Daly Net Worth is estimated to be around $40 Million in 2022. Carson invested $6.5 million in a sizable Long Island property in 2013. In addition, he owns a big piece of land in Santa Monica, California, that has two adjoining mansions.

Despite the fact that they appear to be two separate properties from the street, Carson allegedly joined the backyards of these two residences to create a sizable grass and pool area. Carson’s real estate holdings are worth around $20 million in total.

