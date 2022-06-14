What is Carter Reum Net Worth?

Author, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist Carter Reum hails from the United States. To date, he is best recognized for his VEEV Spirits and his book, “Shortcut Your Startup: Ten Ways to Speed Up Entrepreneurial Success.” He was born on February 5, 1981. He’s married to Paris Hilton, the world’s most renowned socialite. Carter Reum’s net worth, income, salary, and other data will be discussed in this piece. First things first: how much money does she have?

Carter Reum Early Life

On February 5, 1981, Carter Reum was born. Reum’s father, Robert Reum, is the former chairman, president, and CEO of Amsted Industries in Chicago. Forbes classified it as one of the largest private corporations in the United States. His brother Courtney, his sister Halle, and her husband Oliver Hammond are all graduates of Columbia University’s Columbia College in 2003. Reum’s father is a descendant of the Annenberg family. At Columbia University, Reum was initiated into the Delta Chapter of Zeta Beta Tau Fraternity.

Carter Reum Career

After graduating from Columbia University in New York City, Carter moved to Sydney, Australia, where he began working for a venture capital firm. Goldman Sachs hired him as an investment banker when he returned to the city in 2014. He and his brother Courtney started VEEV, a business that makes aça fruit liquor, in 2007. An innovative concept, the company sold VEEV Spirits’ controlling interest to Luxco in 2016.

A venture finance firm called M13, created by the brothers has invested in companies like Lyft, FanDuel, and Slack. Both Carter and Courtney are the authors of “Shortcut Your Start-up” in addition to their successful company. It’s not just CBS and Fox that Reum has starred in; he’s also appeared in episodes of the television series Hatched. His articles have appeared on Inc. and the Huffington Post.

Carter Reum Personal life

Laura Bellizzi, a former reality star who participated in VH1’s Secrets of Aspen in 2010, has a 9-year-old kid with Reum and the two currently reside in California. In a Page Six report just a few days after Hilton and Reum tied the knot, a spokesman for Reum confirmed the news. Reum never took a paternity test but signed a declaration stating that he is the father, according to 2020 legal documents obtained by the site.

According to a Reum spokesman, “the individuals who this story matters to have known about it for ten years.” “Carter has faith in this youngster. ‘Even though he doesn’t have a traditional father-daughter relationship with her, he has always and will continue to take care of her financially.

Paris Hilton and Reum are now engaged. Known professionally as “Paris Hilton,” she was born on February 17, 1981, in New York City to philanthropist Paris Hilton and model Whitney Hilton. Great-great-great-great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, who founded the Hilton chain of hotels. Paris has known Reum for 15 years. Jean Dousset (great-grandson of Louis Cartier) fashioned the engagement ring for the pair after they met at Halle Hammond’s Thanksgiving celebrations.

Carter is an investor in start-up companies and has his firm.

Carter has a wide range of interests. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is currently a co-founder of M13, a holding company that “differentiates itself by propelling consumer brands at scale through a repeatable playbook strategy.” Over the past decade, M13 has invested in over 125 startups, including Lyft, Pinterest, and SpaceX.

His brother Courtney co-founded VEEV Spirits. Shortcut Your Startup was written by Carter and Courtney, as well.

Carter Reum’s Net Worth

Carter Reum’s net worth is expected to reach $50 million by 2022, according to current estimates. His enterprises have been his main source of income for him. As his career progresses, his net worth is certain to rise in the next years.

