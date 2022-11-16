Casey Anthony Documentary Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Background

In a new docuseries titled Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, Casey Anthony will finally speak out more than ten years after being found not guilty of killing her daughter Caylee.

The docuseries will primarily be told from Anthony’s point of view and will focus on Caylee’s disappearance, her death, Anthony’s arrest, her highly publicized trial, and its aftermath.

Casey Anthony Documentary Plot

The documentary series, according to filmmaker Alexandra Dean, will examine Casey Anthony’s case, trial, and life from Anthony’s perspective.

“Casey had never given an in-depth or on-camera interview explaining her actions until now, and as a filmmaker and journalist, my interest was in getting closer to the unbiased truth by hearing all sides of the story—from opposing voices to Casey herself,” Dean said in a statement.

“While having access to Casey was critical, it was even more important that we had complete editorial control over the outcome of the reporting we did. Casey did not see or give notes on the film.”

“What emerges over the course of multiple interviews recorded over six months, is a startling psychological portrait of Casey Anthony and a complete narrative of what she says happened to her daughter weighed against multiple sources of potential evidence,” Dean continued.

“I believe the result will surprise many, and cause the American public to look at this story in a new light.”

Casey Anthony Documentary Streaming

Peacock’s docuseries will be a total of three episodes.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will be exclusively on Peacock.

Casey Anthony Documentary Trailer

The Peacock Casey Anthony docuseries does not yet have a full trailer, but a small teaser shows an obviously anxious Anthony squirming in her seat and messing with her hair before the interview for the show starts.

Why talk to me now when you’re not receiving creative control, the interviewer asks Casey.

What a tease, the teaser ends just as Anthony is ready to reply.

Where Is Casey Anthony Now?

Although the upcoming documentary will shed more light on Casey Anthony’s present circumstances, the information we currently have about her life is rather unremarkable in comparison to the media frenzy surrounding her trial.

She previously admitted to doing so to The Associated Press in 2017 “and added, “I don’t give an s—t about what anyone thinks about me, I never will,” after being told that she “didn’t do what [she] was accused of.”

I am aware of why people have negative feelings toward me based on what has been reported in the media. I can see why individuals hold the viewpoints that they do. I battled for three years even though I didn’t do what I was charged with. not only for my daughter but also for myself.”

She was doing her best to preserve a feeling of normalcy at the time, according to Anthony, who also noted that she enjoyed going out with her friends and that men frequently bought her drinks and thought she was attractive.

According to reports, Anthony phoned the police in 2021 after she and another woman got into a bar brawl about a man they were both dating. Thelma Moya, the woman, later claimed that the incident was staged as a publicity gimmick for a documentary that was in the works.

Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies will premiere on Peacock on Nov. 29, 2022. The documentary, which Alexandra Dean directed for Peacock, will also feature information from Anthony’s defense team and his own personal records.

