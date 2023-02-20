Cassi Davis Death: Is It A Rumors That Aunt Bam Actress Has Passed Away?

The news of the death of famous Aunt Bam actor Cassi Davis has been circulating online like wildfire recently, but is she still alive?
The spread of false information is a significant problem for online audiences today. Every week brings us a new TikTok fad to enjoy, but every day brings us recent horrible rumours and falsehoods about the deaths of famous people.
Recent internet rumours have been spreading that Cassi, who played the beloved Aunt Bam in Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011), Boo! Death has come for the characters in A Madea Halloween (2016), A Madea Family Funeral (2019), and others.
The Truth Behind Cassi Davis’s Death
Cassi Davis is still alive now. By 2023, Cassandra Davis-Patton, her full name as an actress, will be 58 years old. The death reports regarding Cassi were just a social media fake.
Her co-star from House of Payne, Palmer Williams Jr., rushed to Instagram shortly after confirming her health.
After the death fake went viral, Palmer said in an Instagram video that he received numerous messages and calls from individuals concerned for Cassi’s well-being. ‘Cassi Davis is NOT DEAD,’ he wrote as the video’s caption.
He also mentioned talking to her last week in the video. He further called the death hoax ‘terrible.’
Palmer added that fans would hear from Tyler Perry, dubbed “Mr. Perry,” who co-starred with Cassi and directed the movies in the series, if anything of the type had occurred.
Cassi herself doesn’t seem to use social media much. She’s got a Twitter account, although she hasn’t posted anything in years.
Facebook Spreads Aunt Bam’s Death Rumour
After a Facebook user uploaded an article saying the Aunt Bam actress had died of lung cancer, the death rumour quickly went viral.
Within a few hours, the horrific hoax quickly went viral on social media platforms, including Facebook, TikTok, and Twitter.
Some TikTokers who have fallen for the prank have been seen in videos sobbing.
Twitter was flooded with questions from shocked followers wondering if the rumour was true.
Actres’s Most Memorable Parts
Cassi returned to the character of Madea’s first cousin Aunt Bam in the 2022 film A Madea Homecoming. Compared to Madea, she is only a wee bit more wild in her insane actions.
The actor portrays Madea in Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! (2017), A Madea Family Funeral (2019), and Madea’s Farewell Play (2020). Madea has appeared in numerous movies, including A Madea Halloween (2017), Madea on the Run (2017), Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016), Madea’s Tough Love (2015), and many more.
She also played Ella Payne on House of Payne (2006-2022), Jenice on Hamlet & Hutch (2014), Rita on Daddy’s Little Daughters (2007), and numerous roles in other films.
Take A Look At, Who Is Cassi Davis?
The Holly Springs, Mississippi native attended Spelman College in Atlanta to pursue a music degree. She initially left because she was denied permission to perform religious music during her senior presentation. However, she returned to the college in 2008 to get her diploma.
After playing a supporting role in the Spike Lee comedy film School Daze, Cassi Davis made her acting debut in 1988. She appeared as a guest on several television programmes as she rose through the ranks, including Love Single, Married, Daddy’s Little Daughters, Madea’s Big Happy Family, and Boo! A Madea Halloween.
She eventually started working for Tyler Perry’s production firm and, from 2007 to 2012, portrayed Ella Payne in the House of Payne series.
Two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series have been granted to Davis.
In January 2017, she wed her longtime lover Kerry Patton.