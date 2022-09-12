CCL Holder Shoots 13-year-old Boy Carjacking

While breaking into a Kia on a Sunday afternoon, a young man, aged 13, was fatally shot.

In the 3700 block of South Langley Avenue at around 2:35 p.m., police received a report of a car break-in involving a 13-year-old child. when the owner, a legal holder of a concealed carry license, caught him breaking into the automobile.

A 13-year-old old boy was shot while allegedly breaking into a vehicle Sunday, according to Chicago police. https://t.co/aDMefgmPlB — ABC 7 Chicago (@ABC7Chicago) September 11, 2022

The 26-year-old owner pulled out a revolver and shot the 13-year-old boy in the leg. The adolescent’s status at Comer Children’s Hospital is unknown at this time.

A 26-year-old male was detained for questioning.

The 13-year-old and the 26-year-old both had weapons that were retrieved by police after the event.

Local law enforcement has not stopped its probe.