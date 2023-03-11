Center City Woman Was Brutally Beaten By A Group Of Children Aged 11 To 14, And One Of Them Is Still Missing

According to authorities, six children between the ages of 11 and 14 have been detained in connection with the vicious and ostensibly random beating of a woman in Center City.
Three boys, 11, 13, and 14, and three girls, 12, 13, and 14, are accused of a variety of crimes, including aggravated assault, robbery, and reckless endangerment, according to the Philadelphia Police Department (REAP).
The police department released a surveillance image of the lone unidentified suspect in the violent assault on Thursday. He is seen with dark-colored jeans and grey sweatpants on.
7 of the 8 individuals wanted for this assault have been ID'd, and charges have been approved by @philadao . We are currently working to take 7 juvenile suspects into custody, and request the public's assistance in identifying the remaining suspect. Call 215-686-TIPS w/ info. pic.twitter.com/6kaSe5x2TQ
— Philadelphia Police Department (@PhillyPolice) March 10, 2023
A 34-year-old woman was allegedly punched and trampled upon by a gang of young people near the intersection of 15th and Chestnut streets.
The victim’s father reported that his daughter needed stitches and had extensive bruising in addition to having a broken orbital bone.
According to Dr. Corse, “This is not the behaviour of a typical juvenile offender,” Chris O’Connell of FOX 29 asked. I’m not sure if they took pleasure in the bloodshed, but this behaviour is inhumane.
According to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office, seven of the suspects have charges approved against them. If you have any information on the sought-after suspect, please contact the Philadelphia Police Department right away.
