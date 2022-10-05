Central California Kidnapping: Person Of Interest In Custody, 4 Family Members Missing

On Tuesday, Central California officials revealed that they had apprehended a suspect in the abduction of four members of the same family from Merced County.

A total of four members of the family, including a baby of eight months, have gone missing. The sheriff’s office claimed the family was taken hostage at gunpoint from a Merced company on Monday, but gave no other information.

“We continue to appeal for the public’s cooperation with any information that may assist us in identifying the family,” the Merced County Sheriff’s Office stated.

The sheriff’s department said that the person of interest, 48-year-old Jesus Manuel Salgado, is in serious condition at a local hospital after attempting suicide there.

One of the victim’s ATM cards was reportedly used at a bank in Atwater, a city located around 9 miles north of Merced, where authorities were notified of the incident.

Authorities stated in a statement that Salgado was brought into custody after detectives got information that he was a person of interest and had attempted suicide before police arrived.

According to the sheriff’s office, Salgado’s own family phoned the authorities to inform that he had confessed to his role in the abduction.

On Wednesday, deputies from the sheriff’s office will be available for a press conference.

Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke stated in a video posted Monday on Facebook that the infant, Aroohi Dheri, along with her mother, Jasleen Kaur, 27, father, Jasdeep Singh, 36, and uncle, Amandeep Singh, 39, had been kidnapped.

According to Warnke, the abductor never demanded a ransom or made any contact.

It was reported by family members to KXTV-TV that the family was abducted from their newly established place of business where they ran a trucking firm approximately a week before.

“My hubby is a really serene person. The reason for the abduction escapes us at the moment “”My husband was taken,” Jaspreet Caur, the uncle’s wife, stated.

On Monday, the sheriff’s office published two still photographs of a probable suspect from security video and asked for the public’s assistance in identifying the guy. He is shown here with a black hooded sweatshirt, matching dark slacks, and a bright blue disposable face mask.

According to the sheriff, authorities have reason to think the kidnapper destroyed evidence of some kind in an effort to mask his tracks.

In a statement released on Tuesday, the sheriff’s office reported that Amandeep Singh’s car was discovered on fire on Monday around 11:40 a.m. None of his loved ones or the Merced police were able to get in touch with him recently. Merced County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to the company shortly after and confirmed the abduction.

According to the sheriff’s office, the inquiry is being assisted by the FBI, the California Department of Justice, and other local law enforcement organizations.

Warnke claims that his team has yet to determine Salgado’s motivation for the abduction, but that he has done so before.

The Merced County District Attorney’s Office claims a similar crime occurred in the county in December of 2005. Because of this, Salgado was convicted of armed robbery of a residence, witness intimidation, and attempted false detention and sent to jail. There were no injuries reported among the victims.

In June of 2015, he was finally freed.

In the meanwhile, those who have loved ones who have been abducted are hoping without hope that they will be recovered alive.

Please, my children, ages six and nine, are waiting for their father, Caur pleaded. “If you could only return my loved ones to me, I’d appreciate it so much. Bring back my loved ones, please.”