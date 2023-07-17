Central New York Mother Pleads Guilty in 17-year-old Son Jordan Brooks’ Death

On Monday morning in Oswego County Court, Lisa Waldron pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of her 17-year-old son, Jordan Brooks. According to Judge Armen J. Nazarian’s office, Waldron pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault in Jordan’s death in May 2021.
Jordan, who was disabled and used a wheelchair, passed away on May 9, 2021, allegedly due to infection and starvation. His meager 55 pound frame was typical of a young male half his age. According to the findings, the youngster had numerous open wounds. A state investigation found that his hip implant and tailbone were protruding through his skin.
According to the judge’s office, Lisa Waldron will be given her punishment on September 28 in Oswego County Court. Second-degree murder and first-degree assault charges were filed against Palermo residents Lisa Waldron, 43, and her husband Anthony Waldron, 46, in July 2022.
The original arraignment took place in March, and the defendants were charged with manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, and endangering the welfare of a person who is incompetent or physically impaired. The couple’s jail time was cut short in July. While their case is pending, they are on electronic monitoring probation.
There were two trials going on at once for Anthony and Lisa Waldron. The anticipated trial date for Anthony Waldron is October 23. Lisa Waldron, who was accused of stealing her son’s Social Security benefits, entered a guilty plea in federal court in April.
