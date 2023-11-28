Challenges for Neighbors of Ghost Kitchens: Traffic Woes and More

Ghost kitchens, the rising trend in the food industry where multiple virtual restaurants operate out of a single shared kitchen space, have become a source of contention for neighbors in some locations. One notable example is Cloud Kitchens, backed by former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick, which operates more than 90 locations across the country.
While these kitchens offer convenience for delivery-focused restaurants, neighbors in proximity to these densely packed facilities report various challenges.
Specific Issues and Concerns:
- Traffic Congestion: High traffic volumes, especially during lunch and evening rush hours, have led to congestion on nearby streets. Double parking, idling, and blocked driveways have become common issues.
- Parking Problems: Insufficient parking space for delivery drivers and kitchen staff results in intense competition for limited spots, causing frustration and conflicts with neighbors.
- Safety Hazards: Increased traffic poses safety hazards, particularly for cyclists and pedestrians. Double parking and blocked bike lanes can create blind spots and impede safe passage.
- Verbal and Physical Altercations: Tensions often escalate, leading to verbal assaults and threats of physical violence. Neighbors express concerns about feeling unsafe in their own community.
- Unresponsive Operators: Some neighbors report unsuccessful attempts to work with ghost kitchen operators to address issues. Promised solutions, such as traffic management, were not consistently implemented or maintained.
Specific Case Examples:
1. Charter Oak Avenue, San Francisco:
- Ghost Kitchen has been operated by Cloud Kitchens since around 2019.
- Initially had traffic guards, but the support was short-lived.
- Ongoing issues with verbal abuse, threats, and unresolved parking challenges.
2. North Oakland: Adeline Food Hall:
- Mixed reviews from residents: Some see it as an improvement, while others cite traffic problems.
- Complaints about double parking impacting cyclists and creating blind spots.
- Initial promises of hiring staff to direct traffic were not fulfilled.
3. Jingletown, East Oakland: Oakland Food Hall:
- Dedicated off-street parking available for delivery drivers.
- Successfully directed drivers to designated parking spots, resolving traffic-related issues.
Community Efforts and City Response:
- City Complaints and 311 Calls: Neighbors regularly contact city services, such as the 311 line, and local police to report issues. However, some report minimal or no response from authorities.
- Neighborhood Associations’ Initiatives: Residents and neighborhood associations attempt to work with ghost kitchen operators and involve city officials to address concerns. However, results vary, and issues persist in some locations.
- City Zoning Challenges: The unique business model of ghost kitchens, with high traffic and minimal seating, doesn’t neatly fit into existing zoning regulations. Some neighbors believe that cities are adopting a wait-and-see approach to address the challenges associated with these emerging business models.
Conclusion:
While ghost kitchens offer innovative solutions for the food industry, their impact on local communities cannot be overlooked. Neighbors’ concerns range from traffic congestion and parking difficulties to safety hazards and strained relationships with operators.
As the industry continues to evolve, finding a balance that addresses the needs of both businesses and communities becomes crucial. The resolution may involve refining zoning regulations, proactive city engagement, and collaborative efforts between ghost kitchen operators and their neighbors.