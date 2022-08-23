Chamillionaire Net Worth 2022: How Much Did He Sell His App For?

Chamillionaire is an American musician, rapper, and businessman. Apart from his own fruitful career in music, he has amassed a considerable fortune through his roles as CEO of investment firms and entertainment organization Chamillitary Entertainment.

Chamillionaire Early Life

On November 28, 1979, in the nation’s capital, Hakeem Temidayo entered the world. When he was only three years old, his family uprooted and settled in Houston, Texas.

Temidayo discovered his love for hip hop when a student at Jersey Village High. Rasaw Seriki, his younger brother, is also a rapper.

Chamillionaire Career

As his career began, Chamillionaire was a part of the group “The Color Changin’ Click.” Over 150,000 copies of a record they collaborated on, titled “get yo Mind Correct,” were sold. This album received a “Best Independent Album” nod from The Source as well.

In 2005, he released “The Sound of Revenge,” his debut album under his own name. The album opened at number 10 on the Billboard 200 and eventually reached the chart’s highest position of #10. It featured Lil’ Flip on the first song, “Turn It Up.”

He first discussed recording the third album in 2008, and then in 2009, the album finally saw release. The album’s first song, “Creepin,” which featured Ludacris, reached number one on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Singles list.

In honor of the 2010 NBA All-Star Game, Chamillionaire dropped a new single named “The Main Event” in 2010. Paul Wall, Dorrough, and Slim Thug are all contributing rapping to this track.

Business and Investments

The independent musical label Chamillitary Entertainment was established by him in 2004. As an artist, he has been signed alongside Lil Ken and Troy Henry. Artists that have left the group in the past include Yung Ro, 50/50 Twin, and Rasaq, Seriki’s younger brother. They have around 20 releases on the label between albums and mixtapes. Formerly distributed by Universal Records, Chamillitary Entertainment is now a completely independent entity following Seriki’s split from the major label in January 2011.

The year was 2003, and Seriki’s investment was in Fly Rydes, a car dealership in Houston. He said the company catered to Texans because auto customization is big business there. The modeling agency Masterpiece Mind Frame was also established by Seriki. Seriki co-founded the Stanford Entrepreneurial Thought Leaders Seminar Series’ Global Innovation Tournament with Quincy Jones III in 2009.

In the same year (2009), he also put money into Maker Studios, an online video talent network that would later be acquired by Disney for $500 million. It is said that Seriki made approximately $20 million from his first $1.5 million investment in Maker Studios. In 2015, he was named entrepreneur in residence at Upfront Ventures after forming a connection with Maker Studios’s founder, Mark Suster, a managing partner at the firm. Since then, he has distanced himself somewhat from the music industry in order to concentrate on his business endeavors.

Among Seriki’s other business forays is his 2013 investment in Cruise Automation, a self-driving automation technology firm that was sold to General Motors for approximately $1 billion in 2016. He and rapper E-40 made a public commitment to funding a startup run by a woman or person of color in May of this year, allocating a total of $25,000. In September of that year, they put money into Atoms, a shoe firm that carries sizes down to the quarter.

Chamillionaire Personal Life

Every day, I tune in to the news and am once again shocked by the insanity of the world. Seeing the struggles and difficulties of others can make you feel small and helpless. Every time you think life is tough, there’s someone on TV who has it ten times worse. But on the other hand, the media will spend a lot of time covering things that I don’t think are as newsworthy, such as celebrity gossip. I aimed to make an album that incorporated social criticism without being preachy about the issues that really matter. I aimed for the center because it seemed to be the most reasonable compromise.

A bank foreclosed on Chamillionaire’s third mortgaged home on June 3, 2010. After spending almost $2 million on it, the rapper claimed to TMZ in a video that he returned it to the bank since it was a horrible investment and he was never involved.

Chamillionaire Net Worth 2022

It is estimated that Chamillionaire net worth is $50 million. In 2002, he began releasing music independently; among them was the album Get Ya Mind Correct, a collaboration with another Houston rapper and longtime buddy Paul Wall. In 2005, he inked a deal with Universal Records, and the label published his debut album, The Sound of Revenge.

