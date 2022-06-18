Chanel West Coast Worth, Music Career And Much More

Chanel West Coast Early Life

She was born on September 1st, 1988 in Los Angeles, California as Chelsea Chanel Dudley. She was reared in both New York City and North Hollywood, where she spent time with her mother and father, both of whom lived apart, to maintain a close relationship. Having a DJ father gave her early exposure to the music industry.

Her father took her to nightclubs frequently, and he encouraged her to take singing and dancing classes. Rap music piqued her interest as a teen, and she began writing her rhymes at the age of 14. It took Chanel some time to complete her studies at home, but she was able to do so in the end.

Chanel West Coast Career

As a 20-year-old receptionist for Rob Dyrdek’s reality show, “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory,” Chanel encountered him for the first time. Since then, Chanel has worked as an actress on several MTV shows, including “The Hard Times of RJ Berger,” in which she made her acting debut. This led to an appearance on “Ridiculousness,” a show where Dyrdek and Chanel discuss viral videos.

Finally, in the fifth season of “Fantasy Factory,” she made her television debut. During this time, she appeared on “Ridiculousness” and “Fantasy Factory,” as well as a role in the animated series “Wild Grinders,” and established herself as a voice actor. Love & Hip-Hop: Hollywoodfourth “‘s season also featured her as an occasional guest star.

Chanel West Coast Music Career

Chanel West Coast’s music career began soon after she started working for MTV. With Tiffanie Anderson, she recorded her first track, “Melting Like Ice Cream,” which became her breakout hit. In addition to “PHAMOUS” and “I Love Money,” she released several other notable tracks. By the end of the year, she had been signed by Lil Wayne to his Young Money Entertainment record company. Her first mixtape, “Now You Know,” was released in 2013. Snoop Dogg, French Montana, Robin Thicke, and many other musicians were involved in the production of this album. The mixtape was later supported by a series of world tours by Chanel.

“WAVES” is the title of her second mixtape, which contains musicians including YG and B-Real. For her debut studio album, she released “Blueberry Chills,” a collaboration with Honey Cocaine, in 2014. Chanel’s debut studio album, “Miles and Miles,” would include songs like “Bass in the Trunk” and “Miles and Miles.”

She was paid more than $80,000 for her most memorable job.

Chanel West Coast has a net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, a reflection of her dedication and hard work throughout her career. Her work as a co-host on “Ludicrousness” brought in six figures, or about $142,000. “New Music Live” and “Wild Grinders,” which she co-produced, earned her more than $108,000 in additional revenue.

Astonishingly for a debut work, and going back to her most remembered role on “Dream Factory,” she secured roughly $81,000! (through Earn the Necklace). Everything Chanel buys is put to good use, including a lavish car and opulent Los Angeles mansion.

According to Variety, she recently purchased a $1.65 million contemporary property in Hollywood Dell, where she previously lived in a house built in the 1950s. It boasts 2,600 square feet of living space, a linked double carport, open idea zones, skylit foyers, and three enormous rooms. It’s a shock. There is a stunning red Lamborghini LM002 that she has used in numerous photo shoots as well.

Chanel West Coast Estate

Chanel West Coast paid $1.65 million for a home in Hollywood Dell in the Hollywood Hills district of Los Angeles in 2019. There are 2,600 square feet of living space in this property, which was recently renovated in 2018. This property has hardwood floors, stucco flooring, and a two-car garage.

MTV

By meeting Rob Dyrdek through mutual acquaintances, Chanel would make an excellent first impression on him. Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory host Dyrdek offered her a position as a receptionist on one of his shows. Dyrdek’s pranks and antics would occasionally find their way into her profession as a receptionist.

The series ran on MTV for four seasons, giving Chanel the experience she needed to land her first acting role in the sitcom The Hard Life Of RJ Berger.

She later joined Sterling “Steelo” Brim as a co-host of Ridiculousness. They, along with Rob Dyrdek, would review and commentate on homemade videos that they found hilarious. Despite her fame as a TV host, she never wavered from her first love of music.

Chanel West Coast Worth

$3 million is Chanel West Coast’s net worth as an American rapper and TV personality. Chanel West Coast has become a household brand thanks to MTV shows like “Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory” and “Ridiculousness.” She got her start in the entertainment industry at a young age. Only a few of Chanel’s other initiatives include fashion lines and cannabis-related products.

