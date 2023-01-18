Charges For An Arrest Warrant Brian Walshe Has Been Charged With Killing His Wife Ana Walshe

According to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey, Brian Walshe has been charged with murder in the death of his wife Ana Walshe, a Massachusetts mother-of-three who had been missing since the start of the year.
Walshe, 47, entered a not guilty plea last week after admitting that he had misled detectives about his behaviour in the days before his wife vanished. He is currently being held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections and will be sent to Quincy District Court on Wednesday to be charged with murder, according to Morrissey.
The prosecutor stated: “At the arraignment, additional information regarding the investigation and the evidence supporting those charges are anticipated to be given, but will not be divulged at this time.
The arrest warrant was issued around two weeks after Ana Walshe’s place of employment reported her missing prompting authorities to conduct a thorough investigation for her whereabouts.
According to prosecutors, police have discovered some gruesome evidence, including blood and a bloody knife in the basement of the family’s Cohasset home searches for how to dismember and dispose of a body on Brian Walshe’s internet history, a hacksaw, and possibly bloodstains at a trash disposal site.
He claimed to have last seen his wife early on January 1 when she left their Cohasset home in a taxi or rideshare to go to the airport and board a trip to Washington, DC for her real estate job, according to authorities. Later that day, he claimed he performed errands for his mother in neighbouring Swampscott, and the next day, he claimed to have taken one of his kids for ice cream.
Prosecutors asserted that there was no proof Ana Walshe got a ride or arrived at the airport, and police asserted in a criminal affidavit that there was no proof Walshe did errands for his mother on New Year’s Day. On January 2, Brian Walshe was captured on security footage at a Home Depot paying cash for $450 worth of cleaning materials, including mops, a bucket, and tarps.
