Charges Of Assaulting An Officer Are Being Brought Against Katherine Clark’s Daughter

The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was detained on Saturday night on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and vandalising a statue in Boston Common.
Riley Dowell, who the police mistakenly identified as Jared Dowell, is accused of using a hazardous weapon during an attack, damaging someone else’s property, and damaging property with graffiti and tagging.
According to Boston Police, officers were called to the Common at around 9:30 p.m. because of a protest. Responding police officers are said to have discovered Dowell spray-painting “NO COP CITY” and “ACAB” (All Cops Are B*******) on the Parkman Bandstand Monument.
Last night, my daughter was arrested in Boston, Massachusetts. I love Riley, and this is a very difficult time in the cycle of joy and pain in parenting.
This will be evaluated by the legal system, and I am confident in that process.
— Katherine Clark (@RepKClark) January 22, 2023
Police said that after arresting Dowell, the 20 protesters approached the policemen, and one of them was struck in the face, resulting in bleeding from the nose and mouth.
Clark released a statement on Sunday acknowledging her daughter’s imprisonment, which goes as follows:
“My daughter was detained in Boston, Massachusetts, last night. I adore Riley, but this stage of parenting’s cycle of happiness and suffering is incredibly challenging. I have faith in the judicial system’s ability to fairly assess this.
Boston Police were contacted by Boston 25 News for more information regarding the allegedly used weapon by Dowell, but they withheld any additional information.
At the Boston Municipal Court arraignment, Dowell is anticipated.
