Chatbot With Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT Achieved One Million Followers In One Week

We are all accustomed to typing search terms into search engines and receiving relevant links as a result. But what if a robot could respond to you right away? What if it was actually enjoyable?
Welcome to ChatGPT.
You can ask it what it is, for instance, and it will say, “I am not a human, but a computer program that is designed to react to queries and provide knowledge on a wide range of topics,” as an example.
Artificial intelligence-powered ChatGPT is a tool that enables human-like question-and-answer exchanges using chatbots. Among other things, you can ask it to debug code or write a critique in a particular author’s style.
Here’s how it operates quickly from the viewpoint of the user: You type a question, and it immediately produces a surprisingly useful written response. The responses, which frequently span many paragraphs, have the air of being written by an experienced author.
Not because ChatGPT can out-Google Google, which it absolutely cannot, but rather because its response and the straightforward, clean manner in which it provides it may occasionally be preferred to search results, that capability may prove disruptive for search engines like Google. Not all the time, but certainly sometimes. And that might reduce the use of search engines.
“It’s not going to replace search. But even if it takes 5% of Google’s market share, that’s a huge number,” said Alex Kantrowitz, host of the Big Technology podcast, on the What Next: TBD podcast today.” https://t.co/bZ8mFRGCUL
— Adam S. Goldberg (@TheRealAdamG) December 10, 2022
Many people who used Google for the first time when it was brand-new more than 20 years ago thought, “I’m going to keep using this.” When using ChatGPT for the first time, this writer experienced something similar.
I’m not alone in this. Greg Brockman, president of OpenAI, the A.I. research business behind ChatGPT, claims that in the five days following its introduction last week as a test, over a startling million users signed up for it.
This week, social media was a hive of activity as people expressed their awe at the program’s powers as well as their amusement or concern at its flaws.
And ChatGPT has one very important drawback: It might occasionally be flat-out incorrect despite expressing total confidence in its solution.
However, as long as you are aware of this, ChatGPT can be a helpful tool—much like Wikipedia can be helpful as long as you apply caution when interpreting its crowdsourced content.
I am not flawless, and I might not always have the right response to every inquiry, ChatGPT itself will admit. The data I use for training has a set cutoff date, therefore the information I provide is only as accurate as that.
As a result, I might not be able to give you information on recent occurrences or advancements that have taken place since the training data was gathered.
Do you want to know if it is snowing in New York at this moment? The internet is not searched by ChatGPT, thus it cannot assist you.
It might respond, “I’m sorry, but I can’t access the internet, therefore I can’t give you information on the current weather in New York or anywhere else… I am able to deliver information on a variety of subjects, but I am only knowledgeable about the text data I was trained on, which has a set cutoff date.
All right. However, ChatGPT may be preferred if all you need is a quick, brief response without having to wade through a long list of search results.
My son recently begged me to get Bakugan after seeing them at school with his classmates. I was at a loss as to what Bakugan was.
Read More: