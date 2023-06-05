Chatham County Detention Center Inmate Dies, Cause Unknown

Early on Sunday, a person who was being held at the Chatham County Detention Center died.
Jaimarien Rayshaun Sellers, who was 19 years old, wasn’t moving when his friend found him around midnight. During a regular check, it was seen that Sellers was sleeping in his cell.
After Sellers’ neighbor told detention officers that he wasn’t moving, officers went right into his cell to start CPR. Officers couldn’t get the prisoner to wake up, so they called Emergency Medical Services.
The sellers had been in the Chatham County Detention Center since April 28. He was being held on charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, plot to commit armed robbery, assault by pointing a gun, injury to personal property, and leaving the scene of an accident after causing damage.
He was being held in jail until he could pay a $500,000 fee and get out before his trial.
The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is looking into Sellers’ death and has asked the Medical Examiner to do an autopsy to find out why he died. Since he died while in prison at the Chatham County Detention Center and the cause of death wasn’t clear right away, the Sheriff’s Office asked the State Bureau of Investigation to also look into the case.
Sheriff Mike Roberson said, “Our hearts are with Mr. Sellers’ family in their time of loss, and we are doing everything we can to find out what happened to him.”
