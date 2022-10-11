Chicago 11-year-old Victim Of Sexual Assault By Man

Last week, an 11-year-old girl was assaulted and sexually molested as she went home from school in Chicago, and authorities are still searching for the suspect.

On Thursday at about 3:30 p.m., an assault occurred in the Washington Park area, according to a police statement.

After grabbing the girl from behind, putting his palm over her mouth, and dragging her into an alley, the assailant, a guy between the ages of 45 and 60, allegedly engaged in sexual activity with her.

The child managed to release herself and get away, the police said. The man is sought for serious sexual assault and abduction, according to the police.

A Dulles Elementary School kid committed the act. Dulles is a K-8 school. In a letter home to parents, the principal said that a member of the school community had been engaged in a crime, but that she was unable to provide any information out of respect for the victim.

The school was working with the security office of the school district and the Chicago police to implement extra safety measures, and the letter emphasized that “we also want to highlight again that we take all safety concerns very seriously.”

Parents were notified through social media to pick up their children at the school’s entrances, and pupils were instructed to go in groups, avoid using their phones, and be vigilant at all times.

No one has been apprehended as of Monday, but the investigation was still ongoing, according to the Chicago Police Department.