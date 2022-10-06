Chicago Fire Can Help Violet Through The Tragedy

In Season 10 of Chicago Fire, the program avoided killing off any major characters, but now tragedy has struck the cast of the long-running NBC series. The episode’s title, “Completely Shattered,” proved fitting when a seemingly routine fire incident resulted in the devastating death of Chief Hawkins. Just when things were looking up, he was killed in front of Violet by falling rubble.

If you ask me, while things were going so well between Violet and Hawkins, Chicago Fire viewers probably should have guessed something terrible was about to happen. Still, who could have seen this coming for them? Shows typically don’t murder off a major character a few episodes into a season, and I would have anticipated such a devastating surprise to occur in either the premiere or the finale. EMTs are often the only first responders who aren’t in danger on fire scenes, and the two clearly felt deeply for one another and were relieved to finally be able to express their feelings openly.

Hanako Greensmith, who recently spoke out about why fans should support Violet and Hawkins’ relationship, gave a phenomenal performance as Violet, who, upon seeing him, realized that he had been buried under the crushing rubble that had fallen from the building after the fire had been mostly extinguished and desperately attempted CPR that everyone else knew wouldn’t work. Boden yanked her away from his body to safety.

Violet was left devastated at the end of the film due to a series of unfortunate events, and no one seems to know what to do to comfort her now. Well, I questioned Andrea Newman and Derek Haas about the future of Violet and Brett’s relationship when they did an interview with CinemaBlend in the autumn.

Brett had a bad start to Season 11 owing to the difficulties of her long-distance relationship with Casey, and she had an even worse time once they broke up for good. Violet cooked mom some (albeit inedible) bread to apologize if she had been inappropriate with her delight despite her mother’s approval of the couple. The loss of Hawkins is considerably worse than anything they had ever faced, but it seems like Brett will be a rock for her spouse.

Violet’s loss of the guy she loves more than qualifies as “very terrifying and complicated things,” and Andrea Newman did warn that in the “first bunch of episodes” they would really need one other to get through. As bad as Hawkins’ death was, there is some consolation in the fact that Violet has someone who has her back no questions asked.

New episodes of Chicago Fire will air on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC in 2022, after Chicago Med at 8 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m., so tune in to see how Violet copes with Hawkins’ death. Fire episodes that air on Peacock may be seen the following day. There were some positive developments in this episode before the sad turn: Severide was playing fire officer again this week as his plot with CPD proceeds, and Kidd received her own quarters.