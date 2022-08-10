Chicago Fire Season 11: Where Can I Watch Season 11 Of Chicago Fire?

A new season of Chicago Fire has been confirmed, along with a ninth, tenth, and eleventh season for the show, which was renewed in February of 2020 by NBC.

It’s safe to assume that the next season of Dick Wolf’s first Chicago installment is already on its way after the tenth and last episode of season 10.

All the information you need to know about the 11th season is here.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Plot

On May 25, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale aired, kicking off a brand new season of high drama. Anything less would have been a disappointment.

Even though Severide and Stella’s wedding was a huge hit with viewers, there were a few hiccups along the way.

The first was cut short when Severide’s best friend Casey came up with a last-minute plan to get a ship captain to marry the couple on a boat after the wedding location became unavailable.

On their first night together, the newlyweds were greeted by multiple trucks, most likely those of the hazardous drug dealers who had an antipathy for their new spouse.

While we’ll have to wait and see what season 11 holds for the program, we may speculate that it could resume right where season 10 left off and show Stellaride face the situation, or it could start from where season 10 ended.

Stella’s brief appearance in the Instagram image was brutal, so we hope the Insta-gods didn’t tease us.

Kinney remarked, “I have no idea [about kids], but I’m excited,” which at the very least may signal that a fatality was not on the horizon for the newlyweds.

On the subject of the new episodes, Kinney commented:

“Being a part of something with the durability this has never left me how precious it is.”

A “testament to [show creator] Dick Wolf and the people he puts together”

Chicago Fire Season 11 Cast

As of right now, no casting announcements have been made, but it’s safe to presume that the show’s core characters will return for a second season.

Included in this list are the following:

Taylor Kinney as Lt. Kelly Severide

Eamonn Walker as Deputy District Chief Wallace Boden

Kara Killmer as Sylvie Brett

David Eigenberg as Lt. Christopher Herrmann

Miranda Rae Mayo as Stella Kidd

Joe Minoso as Joe Cruz

Christian Stolte as Randy “Mouch” McHolland

Daniel Kyri as Darren Ritter

Alberto Rosende as Blake Gallo

Hanako Greensmith as Violet Mikami

It’s time to mark your calendars for Wednesday, September 21st when the eleventh season of Chicago Fire will premiere on NBC.

When will it be available for streaming in the United Kingdom? No word yet, but here’s hoping it’s not too long away.

A month and a half remaining until the game is released, but many will be impatient since they believe the wait is excessive. There’s good news for those fans, and by the news, we mean a glimpse into what season 11 will bring.

Recently, Daniel Kyri (the actor who plays Ritter in the show) uploaded a new video from the shoot. In the video, Stella Severide (née Kidd), played by Rae Mayo, can be seen. More importantly, her wedding band will have caught their eye.

According to this season 11 scene, she may have just returned from her honeymoon. The scene could possibly be a flashback. The answer to that question is, “No one knows.” Since the creators aren’t revealing the beans we’ll have to keep an eye out for an update.

Assuming all goes well, this post suggests season 11 won’t be too much behind schedule.

Chicago Fire Season 11 Trailer

The trailer should arrive soon.

You’ll be able to see it here as soon as it lands, so keep checking back for updates.

Chicago Fire, Chicago PD, and Chicago Med can be seen on NBC, Peacock, and Sky Witness in the US and UK, respectively.

Ratings for Chicago Fire Season 10

A 0.79 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 7.06 million viewers were averaged for the 10th season of Chicago Fire in the live+same-day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Season ten saw a 15% drop in the demo and a 2% drop in live+same-day viewers compared to season nine (including DVR playback through 3:00 AM).

Further delayed or streaming viewing isn’t included in these figures; however, they are an excellent barometer for measuring performance against other shows on the same channel. However, even if other economic variables are at play, the more popular shows are more likely to be renewed and the less popular ones canceled. Find out how Chicago Fire compares to other NBC television series.

