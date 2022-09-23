Chicago Med Season 8: Finally Wait Is Over! Where And How To Watch Season 8?

Chicago Med season 8 returns to NBC in September, bringing with it more drama from the Gaffney Chicago Medical Center. As usual, Chicago’s Wednesday night schedule will be anchored by the legendary Dick Wolf show.

Fans will remember that fire nearly took the lives of Will and Dylan at the end of Season 7. While Charles is dealing with his decision to stop his connection with his therapist, Pamela will have to deal with Crockett’s decision during her operation.

Changes to the cast were to be expected in the first episode of the new season. What we know about the upcoming eighth season of Chicago Med.

Chicago Med Season 8 Plot: What Will Happen Next?

Predicted to premiere on May 25, 2022, the season will pick up directly after the season seven finale, And Now We Come to the End. Nicole Rubio helmed the episode. Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, and Meridith Friedman wrote the teleplay.

Meridith Friedman and Lily Dahl conceived and wrote the episode’s plot. As many as 6.43 million people in the United States saw it. As a result, Season 8’s premiere of Chicago Med is widely anticipated to be based on this proven idea.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, “Halstead and Asher dispute over a patient needing a kidney donation; Marcel has a tough decision when Blake is in surgery; Choi and Archer treat the son of Med’s general counsel; Med’s family grows.”

Viewers observe Will and Hannah argue about a kidney transplant patient. The episode preview focused primarily on this question. And the episode’s viewers got their answer to this mystery.

Crockett, meanwhile, faces a tough choice in the series finale while Blake undergoes surgery. Later, Ethan and Archer tend to the kid of Med’s general counsel. so, the family in the Mediterranean is just growing.

But it’s tough to guess the eighth season’s storyline this far in advance. It has been theorised that the eighth season will follow up right where the seventh season finale left off, both in terms of characters and storylines, with this same scene.

Previous episodes have established the stage for the rest of the season, which will see the story advance and expand in ways that will keep viewers engaged. Fans who have followed the show from the beginning and are still tuning in many seasons later have given positive reviews to every episode.

Consequently, the network must do everything in its power to convince people to tune in each week through streaming in order to provide the best content and plot possible while taking these adored characters into consideration.

Chicago Med Season 8 Cast And Characters: Who New Will Be Added?

The Chicago Med cast has returned for the eighth season debut, as evidenced by NBC’s roster of current cast members(opens in new tab) as of June 2022. The final episode of the season did, however, hint at impending personnel changes at Chicago Med.

As reported by Variety(opens in new tab), Guy Lockard and Sarah Rafferty left the programme in the season premiere, but their tales will be left open in case they decide to return at a later time. April Sexton, played by Yaya DaCosta once again.

Oliver Platt as Dr Daniel Charles

S. Epatha Merkerson as Sharon Goodwin

Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead

Brian Tee as Dr Ethan Choi

Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood

Dominic Rains as Dr Crockett Marcel

Guy Lockard as Dr Dylan Scott (left the show after the season 8 premiere)

Kristen Hager as Dr Stevie Hammer

Steven Weber as Dr Dean Archer

Sarah Rafferty as Dr Pamela Blake (left show after season 8 premiere)

Jessy Schram as Dr. Hannah Asher

Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton (returned to the show in the season premiere)

Where To Watch Chicago Med Season 8

New episodes of Chicago Med season 8 may be viewed on Peacock the day after they premiere on NBC. In the case of Peacock, you may catch up on every season that has come before. If you don’t have cable but still want to watch NBC, you may do so using services like Sling TV, Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, or YouTube TV.

You’ll need a Peacock Premium subscription if you want to see NBC programming the day after they air. Here’s a comparison of Peacock and Peacock Premium to help you decide which one is right for you.

If you’re a fan in the United Kingdom and you have access to Sky TV or Now TV, you can watch back episodes of Sky Witness.

The eighth season of Chicago Med premieres on NBC on Wednesday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. As the first instalment of One Chicago on Wednesdays, it will be followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET/PT and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET/PT. There is currently no set date for its release in the United Kingdom.

Chicago Med Season 8 Trailer

Here is the official trailer is here, you can watch it or enjoy it!

You might be interested in:

To find out more, check out this page. You are encouraged to revisit our site frequently, as we will update it as necessary. It would be great if you could forward this to your friends and family. Check out californiaexaminer.net and tell us how well you understand our goals.