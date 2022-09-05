Chicago Nighttime Shootings Claim 11 Lives

At least one person was killed and 11 people were injured in overnight shootings in Chicago including one in the Loop and a West Woodlawn shooting that left a guy instantly dead from a gunshot wound to the neck and arm.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Saturday, a 29-year-old man was shot and killed inside a home on the 6600 block of South Evans Street by a man he knew who had earlier gotten into an argument with him. Upon entry, police say they found the wounded man lying on the floor with a gunshot wound to his right neck and arm. On the spot, he was deemed dead. While police are looking into the situation, they do not have any suspects in custody.

Two guys were walking around the 200 block of South Wabash Street in the Loop at 12:05 a.m. Saturday night when they got into a verbal dispute with another man who was accompanied by a woman wearing all pink. According to police the man shot both men and fled the scene with the woman. Both men are in extremely serious condition, and an investigation has been launched.

Around 12:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to a shots fired complaint in the 6000 block of South Ada Street in Englewood. Upon arrival, they found a 22-year-old man fleeing on the sidewalk and reporting that he had been shot. According to authorities, the individual got a gunshot wound to the lower abdomen and was brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. This man would not provide any information. There has been no arrests made, and the investigation continues.

A man was seen sprinting towards police as they responded to a report of gunfire at 4:43 a.m. near the 5700 block of West Grand Avenue. The victim was wounded in the left thigh and taken in serious condition to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center. The police are currently investigating, but no further details have been released.

The Chicago Police Department is looking into the other gunshot incidents.