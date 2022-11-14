Chicago Shooting: South Shore Store Patron Kills Would-be Robber; Clerk Dies

On Friday night, a customer with a concealed carry permit shot and killed a man who was attempting to rob a South Shore grocery shop.

Also killed in the incident was a well-liked store clerk.

The El Barakah Supermarket, located in the lower level of the 7300 Venture Apartments on 73rd Street just south of South Shore Drive, was the site of the incident.

A beloved South Shore supermarket owner is dead after an attempted robbery turned deadly. The would-be robber also dead after being shot by a customer. Neighbors say any armed customer would’ve done the same bc the family who ran the store was ‘family’ to the neighborhood pic.twitter.com/XUjrR43Xth — Jackie Kostek (@JackieKostek) November 12, 2022

Just before closing time at 6:20 p.m., a man allegedly attempted to rob the store at gunpoint in Chicago.

The 64-year-old store employee, who is also the presumed store owner, was threatened with a gun, authorities said.

Police say a third guy, a customer, confronted the thief and showed him his firearm owners’ identification card and concealed carry permit.

Whoever opened fire initially remains unknown. Two shots were heard, followed by a delay, and then two more shots, according to the witnesses.

Apparently the robber was shot in the chest towards the end of the exchange of gunfire, at which point he fled the business. He eventually collapsed and passed away.

The Medical Examiner’s Office has positively identified the clerk as Ali Hassan. He was shot in the chest and back, rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Residents of South Shore expressed sadness at hearing the news of the clerk’s injury, as she has helped numerous people in the area.

“They were a respected member of the community and a local company owner. They’re handing away turkeys. They participate in a wide variety of neighborhood activities, “according to Stephanie Gadlin, who also heard the shots. It’s shocking because this is such a significant loss for us.

The customer who shot the robber may or may not have been hurt in the ensuing exchange.

Three handguns, according to the police, were found.

The police were still there at 10 o’clock examining the scene.

Criminalists are looking into it now.