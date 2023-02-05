Child Killed In North Austin Crash Saturday Afternoon

Dallas, Texas After an auto-pedestrian collision in North Austin on Saturday afternoon, a kid was killed and an adult was taken to the hospital.
According to Austin-Travis County EMS, the collision occurred in the 900 block of North Meadows Drive at about 4:30 p.m.
According to ATCEMS, a child victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
A second victim, an adult, was transported with critical wounds to Dell Seton Medical Center.
The area is to be avoided by drivers.
There is currently no more information available.
