Child Murdered In Cedar Rapids Shooting Early In The Day

According to the reports from the authorities, a young boy was shot and murdered on Saturday in the northwest part of Cedar Rapids.
The Cedar Rapids Police Department was contacted many times about an incident that occurred in the 1600 block of F Avenue NW at approximately 11:42 a.m.. When the police arrived, they discovered a young kid who had been shot. At the location of the accident, medical personnel determined that he had passed away.
No more details regarding the victim, including the boy’s age, have been made public at this time.
The shooting was referred to by the police as a “targeted incident,” but they did not disclose any additional information about the events that led up to the shooting.
An investigation is currently in way.
Read Next: