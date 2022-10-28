Child Snatched In Downingtown Found Safe In Virginia; Mother Arrested

Pennsylvania state police say they have located a young kid, who was stolen by her mother earlier this week from Downingtown.

Following a traffic stop on Thursday morning, the mother and kid were found in McLean, Virginia, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office.

Vanessa Gutshall, the child’s mother, has been charged with kidnapping, unlawful restraint of a minor, endangering the welfare of children, and other offenses despite the fact that the child showed no signs of physical injury.

When the cops first pulled over the vehicle, they saw no passengers.

A few minutes later, they located the kid in the backseat, covered in blankets.

The child, who was reported missing on October 25 at 6 p.m., was last seen in the 400 block of Washington Avenue, near East Ward Elementary School, according to the Chester County District Attorney’s Office and the Downingtown Police Department.

Court documents indicate that the youngster was present for a supervised contact with her biological mother, who is 37 years old, unrelated to the child’s schooling.

The visit’s supervisor allegedly told police that the woman and child had run away.

The Amber Alert that was issued on Tuesday night was lifted on Thursday afternoon.

Presently, Gutshall is being held in an extradition facility as his return to Chester County is awaited.