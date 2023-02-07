Children Abducted From Missouri Were Discovered In A Florida Grocery Store Nearly A Year After Their Disappearance

Authorities in Missouri claimed they recovered two children who had been missing for almost a year shopping in a grocery store in Florida with the person who they believe kidnapped them nearly a year after the children were taken from Missouri.
After conducting a routine vehicle tag check close to a Winn-Dixie shop, police in High Springs made the find and determined that the owner of the vehicle, 36-year-old Kristi Nicole Gilley, was a wanted fugitive, according to the High Springs Police Department.
Brooke and Adrian Gilley, ages 11 and 12, respectively, are the children of Gilley, who does not have custody of them. On March 15, 2022, according to authorities, Gilley is accused of kidnapping her children.
Officers tracked down Gilley and the two children as they were doing their grocery shopping at a Winn-Dixie location over a year later.
According to the authorities, the three individuals had lied about who they were.
Gilley was taken into custody and arrested on a kidnapping warrant that was issued out of Clay County, Missouri. Clay County is located just north of Kansas City.
The Florida Department of Children and Families Services has been given custody of Brooke and Adrian, and it is expected that they will soon be reunified with their biological families.
