Children Taken From Missouri Was Found A Year Later In A Supermarket In Florida

According to law enforcement officials, the bodies of two missing children from Missouri were discovered inside of a grocery store in Florida about a year after the children were taken from their home in Missouri.
The High Springs Police Department reported on Thursday that Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley together with their mother Kristi Nicole Gilley, who does not have custody of the children, were discovered at a Florida Winn-Dixie on Wednesday.
According to law enforcement officials, the bodies of two missing children from Missouri were discovered inside of a grocery store in Florida about a year after the children were taken from their home in Missouri.
The High Springs Police Department reported on Thursday that Brooke Gilley and Adrian Gilley together with their mother Kristi Nicole Gilley, who does not have custody of the children, were discovered at a Florida Winn-Dixie on Wednesday.
ABC News’ request for a comment on the situation was not immediately met with a response from the High Springs Police Department.
Adrian and Brooke, who had been missing since March 5, 2022, have reportedly been handed over to the Florida Department of Children and Families Services and will be reunited with their family. This information was provided by the High Springs Police Department.
Read More:
- A Patient Declared Dead Is Discovered Gasping For Air In A Body Bag
- Off-duty Nypd Cop Shot During Attempted Robbery In Brooklyn Is Fighting For His Life