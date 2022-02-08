China alerts of 2 million deaths every year if it reopens.

Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC), told the state-run Global Times on Sunday that “we previously believed COVID-19 could be contained through vaccines, but it now appears that there is no simple method to control it except through comprehensive measures.”

However, this method has drawn considerable criticism on the Chinese mainland, particularly lately as the nation qualifies to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

As previously stated, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland have a strong no-COVID-19 policy, which has resulted in Hong Kong being subjected to a great deal of scrutiny, particularly from the business sector.

On Friday, a Chinese scientist submitted a widely distributed study report in the CCDC’s weekly bulletin.

They claim that even if the worldwide vaccination rate reaches 95 percent, China will experience 234 million infections within a year if it reopened to 2019 levels, with 64 million instances of symptomatic disease and 2 million fatalities. Their analysis is based on data from Chile and the United Kingdom.

According to the World Health Organization, “the human race should continue to produce vaccines and seek novel approaches to strengthen vaccination protection against infection to eradicate COVID-19 at the worldwide level.”

According to the researchers, to lower the severity of COVID-19 to the levels of the flu, the vaccine’s effectiveness against infection must be increased to 40 percent, and the vaccine’s efficacy against symptomatic illness must be increased to 90 percent.