COVID-19

China alerts of 2 million deaths every year if it reopens.

ByMaria Shiela

Feb 8, 2022
The background:

  • As previously stated, Hong Kong and the Chinese mainland have a strong no-COVID-19 policy, which has resulted in Hong Kong being subjected to a great deal of scrutiny, particularly from the business sector.
  • However, this method has drawn considerable criticism on the Chinese mainland, particularly lately as the nation qualifies to host the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
  • Wu Zunyou, the chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CCDC), told the state-run Global Times on Sunday that “we previously believed COVID-19 could be contained through vaccines, but it now appears that there is no simple method to control it except through comprehensive measures.”

The development: 

  • On Friday, a Chinese scientist submitted a widely distributed study report in the CCDC’s weekly bulletin. 
  • They claim that even if the worldwide vaccination rate reaches 95 percent, China will experience 234 million infections within a year if it reopened to 2019 levels, with 64 million instances of symptomatic disease and 2 million fatalities. Their analysis is based on data from Chile and the United Kingdom.
  • According to the World Health Organization, “the human race should continue to produce vaccines and seek novel approaches to strengthen vaccination protection against infection to eradicate COVID-19 at the worldwide level.”
  • According to the researchers, to lower the severity of COVID-19 to the levels of the flu, the vaccine’s effectiveness against infection must be increased to 40 percent, and the vaccine’s efficacy against symptomatic illness must be increased to 90 percent.
  • “The discovery and broad use of vaccinations that are more effective at avoiding infection will be critical in eliminating COVID-19,” the research team said.

