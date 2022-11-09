Chp Says A Motorcyclist In Madera Fell Off His Bike And Died

The California Highway Patrol reports that a motorcyclist was killed in a collision that occurred in Madera.

The California Highway Patrol claims that at at 5:30 o’clock, they were called to assist a lone biker in the rural section of Highway 41 near Road 209.

According to authorities, the biker was traveling south of Road 209 along a “S” curve when the rider veered across the northbound lanes, off the road, and crashed into a small boulder.

According to the CHP, the rider was completely thrown from the motorcycle and was pronounced deceased at the site.

The rider was a man in his late 60s, and authorities say he was wearing a helmet.

As far as CHP can tell, there were no eyewitnesses, and neither drugs nor alcohol had a role.