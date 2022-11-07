Chris Pratt Supports Rick Caruso For LA Mayor After Watching Its ‘Decline’

Chris Pratt, just days before the midterm elections, endorsed a candidate, millionaire Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles.

Pratt, 43, practically campaigned for Caruso, the former head of the Los Angeles Police Commission, on Instagram Stories.

This race is super tight and every vote matters. If you want Los Angeles to be different than it is today, the choice is clear with @RickCarusoLA. Change is critical to the city’s future. It’s up to us – let’s go! https://t.co/bJ9GSHxhVi — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) November 4, 2022

In 1985, while Tom Bradley was mayor of Los Angeles, Caruso was appointed as a commissioner for the city’s Department of Water and Power.

Over two decades have passed since I first settled in Los Angeles. To me, it’s been fantastic. During that period, I’ve seen the city’s “gradual fall into anguish and absolute disorder,” as Pratt put it in his online journal. If you’re a local, you’ll understand what I’m referring about.

As a rule, I stay away from endorsing political figures. But there’s just too much at stake in this election.

Also, he said, “Please vote for @rickcarusola if you live in Los Angeles. So, he works in construction. When he sets his mind to anything, he sees it through to completion. For our metropolis, he’s the man. “Rick Caruso for Los Angeles Mayor.”

Maria Shriver, Pratt’s mother-in-law, has been a vocal supporter of Caruso for quite some time now on Twitter, and she has made it clear that she shares her son’s voting preferences.

Each and every vote will make a huge difference in this close contest. To make a real change in Los Angeles, choose @RickCarusoLA. For the city’s future to be secure, transformation is essential. The ball is in our court; she tweeted.

Caruso, a former Republican, is competing against incumbent Democrat Karen Bass in Tuesday’s midterm elections. After being reelected in 2020, Bass is starting her sixth term serving California’s 37th Congressional District.

Bass served in the California State Assembly for six years as a representative for the 47th district before moving on to Congress.

To succeed Eric Garcetti, who is finishing up his tenure as mayor, there is a heated campaign between real estate developer Rick Bass (known for his hotspots such as The Grove and The Commons in Calabasas) and former social worker and community champion Rick Caruso.

Kim Kardashian endorsed Caruso in May, and Katy Perry did the same in June through Twitter. Caruso also has the backing of such notables as Snoop Dogg, Elon Musk, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

Official documents show that Caruso was a Republican for almost two decades until declaring his independence in 2011. In 2016, Caruso became a Republican again, then in 2019, an independent again. In 2016, he worked as the California campaign co-chair for Republican John Kasich’s presidential campaign. Shortly before he ran for mayor in February, he switched parties, becoming a Democrat.

Not only has President Obama lately come out in support of Bass, but so have Steven Speilberg, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Danny Trejo, and even the previous mayor of Los Angeles, Antonio Villaraigosa.