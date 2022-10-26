Chris Tucker Death: Is He Really Dead Or Was It Just A Rumor?

People posted on social media over the weekend that Chris Tucker had just died on the way to the hospital, and the news spread quickly.

It seems to have started when a Facebook page called “R.I.P. Chris Tucker” was made on September 30, 2022. This message spread quickly and got over million-page likes.

Who Is Chris Tucker?

Christopher Tucker was born in Atlanta, Georgia, on August 31, 1971. He is the youngest son of Norris Tucker and Mary Louise (Bryant) Tucker. Tucker is one of six kids, and he learned early on that he could get people’s attention at school and at home by being funny.

His father was a self-employed businessman who ran a cleaning company. Tucker grew up in Decatur, Georgia. After he graduated from high school, he moved to Los Angeles to try to make a living as a comedian.

Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy influenced his comedy, and Tucker was known in high school for making people laugh by doing impressions of Murphy, Michael Jackson, and other famous people. Tucker grew up in a Pentecostal Christian home, where his parents were members of the Church of God in Christ.

Tucker and his ex-wife, Azja Pryor, have a son named Destin. He spends some time in Los Angeles, some in Las Vegas, and some in Atlanta. Tucker used to own a house in Montverde, Florida, which is near Orlando, Florida. However, the house was taken away from him in 2011.

Tucker is good friends with Jackie Chan, who also stars in Rush Hour. He was also close with singer Michael Jackson. At his 30th Anniversary Celebration, he introduced himself and danced with him. He also appeared in the video for “You Rock My World” from Jackson’s 2001 album Invincible and went to Jackson’s funeral.

Tucker’s career was also influenced by Michael Jackson. In Rush Hour 2, he dances and sings to “Don’t Stop ‘Til You Get Enough,” and in Friday, he dances like Jackson. During the primaries in 2008, he backed Barack Obama.

Tucker took part in Professor Henry Louis Gates Jr.’s 2006 PBS documentary, African American Lives, about the genetic makeup of African Americans. The documentary focused on the stories of Native American heritage in African-American communities.

Tucker’s DNA test showed that he had ancestors from Africa, Europe, and “probably some Native Americans.” Also, read about Jessica Alba Net Worth

Chris Tucker Death: A Rumor?

This is another example of FAKE NEWS on Facebook and YouTube that was made to get Likes and video views, and here are the reasons why…

Fact #1: His agent hasn’t said anything about it.

In April 2021, Chris Tucker signed with ICM Partners to be his agent in all areas. ICM Partners would definitely tell the public if he died.

Even though it was said that they made a statement on October 1, 2022, there was actually no such statement. Tracy Kramer, who had been his long-time manager, also didn’t say anything about his death. Jamia Tucker did not talk about his death.

If Chris Tucker had really died, you would have thought that his family would have posted on social media about it. Read About Wynonna Judd Net Worth

His niece, the singer Jamia Tucker, talked about her audition for THE WIZ, but she never said that her uncle had died.

Chris Tucker has joined the cast of a movie that will come out in June 2022. It is about how Nike tried to get Michael Jordan to sign a deal for his famous shoes.

He is also going on a tour of the United States to do stand-up comedy.

If he had really died, they would have to stop making the movie and cancel his live shows, and the people in charge of each project would have to send out their own press releases.

But neither of those things has happened. The Nike movie is still being made, and none of Chris Tucker’s live shows have been canceled.

